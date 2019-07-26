Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma Not Enrolled in Classes, Could Miss Preseason Camp

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The status of Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Eyabi Anoma is up in the air ahead of the team's preseason camp next week.

In response to a query from the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama released a statement that said, "Eyabi Anoma is currently not attending classes at the University of Alabama," according to Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

The university "offered no clarification of Anoma's status with the football team," per Hurt.

The sophomore landed at Alabama as a 5-star recruit out of Baltimore.

