Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma Not Enrolled in Classes, Could Miss Preseason Camp

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 26, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 13: Eyabi Anoma #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the team's A-Day Spring Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The status of Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Eyabi Anoma is up in the air ahead of the team's preseason camp next week.

In response to a query from the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama released a statement that said, "Eyabi Anoma is currently not attending classes at the University of Alabama," according to Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

The university "offered no clarification of Anoma's status with the football team," per Hurt.

The sophomore landed at Alabama as a 5-star recruit out of Baltimore.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

