Trail Blazers' 1st-Round Pick Nassir Little Signs Multiyear Contract with Nike

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Nassir Little's longer-than-expected wait to be drafted didn't hurt his marketing potential after agreeing to a deal with Nike.

The Portland Trail Blazers rookie announced his partnership with the apparel giant on Instagram: "Nike headband got a check wrapped round my mind mhmm. Excited to partner and work with [Nike Basketball]."

ESPN's Nick DePaula noted it's a multiyear deal.

Little made it until the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA draft when the Blazers added him to their roster. He will get to develop his skills playing alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

One reason Little lasted until the end of the first round is because of his inconsistent showing as a freshman at North Carolina last season. The 19-year-old averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

According to B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, Little has the ability to become a "versatile role player and complementary offensive option" in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies' top pick Ja Morant, who was selected No. 2 overall, signed a deal with Nike before the draft. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will also be part of the Nike family with Morant and Little.

The Blazers will attempt to integrate Little into their rotation in 2019-20 as they look to improve on last season's appearance in the Western Conference Finals.