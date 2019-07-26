MLB Trade Rumors: Nationals Interested in Shane Greene, Alex Colome

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are reportedly interested in a pair of closers to beef up their bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nats are actively looking at Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene and Chicago White Sox closer Alex Colome.

Washington is firmly in the playoff hunt, as it is tied for the top wild-card spot in the National League and holds a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nats own the worst bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball at 5.84, and they also have the highest batting average against at .274. Washington is second to the New York Mets in blown saves with 20.

Sean Doolittle has performed well as Washington's closer, as he is 6-2 with 23 saves and a 2.72 ERA, but the rest of the bullpen has been a disaster. Among pitchers who have made at least 20 relief appearances for Washington this season, Tony Sipp's 4.05 ERA is the best on the team aside from Doolittle.

Both Greene and Colome have enjoyed strong seasons and been two of the best closers in the American League despite playing for struggling teams.

The 30-year-old Greene is having a career year highlighted by a 1.22 ERA and 22 saves in 25 chances. He was also named an All-Star for the first time.

Colome, 30, owns a 2.33 ERA and has converted 21 of his 22 save opportunities. He also has a history of success in the closer role, as he led the AL with 47 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.

Neither Greene (41 strikeouts in 37 innings) nor Colome (30 strikeouts in 38.2 innings) are overpowering, but they would bring some much-needed experience and effectiveness to the back end of Washington's bullpen.

Both Greene and Colome are arbitration eligible in 2020, so their respective teams may be motivated to move them now.

The one potential cause for concern is the asking price, as MLB.com's Jason Beck reported that Detroit is believed to want shortstop prospect Carter Kieboom from Washington in a deal involving Greene.

MLB.com ranks Kieboom as the Nats' top prospect and the No. 19 overall prospect in baseball.

Greene may not be worth giving up a potential future superstar, but if the Nationals can find a way to bring in a big bullpen arm, they have a chance to do damage in what is a wide-open National League beyond the Los Angeles Dodgers.