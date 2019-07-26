Khalil Mack: Bears' Performance Last Season 'Definitely Wasn't Good Enough'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 06: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after a loss to the philadelphia Eagles during an NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field on January 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Eagles defeated the Bears 16-15. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears snapped a seven-year playoff drought last season by going 12-4 en route to the NFC North title, but star Khalil Mack doesn't believe his team reached its full potential in 2018-19.

"We're hungrier than we were last year," Mack said Thursday, per NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz. "I'm speaking for myself as well. I'm way hungrier than I was last year. It definitely wasn't good enough. Just looking forward to this year and getting better."

      

