Khalil Mack: Bears' Performance Last Season 'Definitely Wasn't Good Enough'

The Chicago Bears snapped a seven-year playoff drought last season by going 12-4 en route to the NFC North title, but star Khalil Mack doesn't believe his team reached its full potential in 2018-19.

"We're hungrier than we were last year," Mack said Thursday, per NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz. "I'm speaking for myself as well. I'm way hungrier than I was last year. It definitely wasn't good enough. Just looking forward to this year and getting better."

