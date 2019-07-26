Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Talks Mauro Icardi 'Solution'

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has said the Italian club will not change their position on selling Mauro Icardi.

The Argentinian forward looks to have no future at the club, and he is training on his own while the rest of the squad are on a pre-season tour in Asia with new manager Antonio Conte.

According to Football Italia, Icardi has turned down offers from Napoli and other clubs as he believes he may be able to convince Conte to keep him.

But when asked whether Inter would have a change of heart about getting rid of the 26-year-old, Zhang said, per Corriere della Sera (h/t Football Italia): "No."

He added: "Icardi is a great player, a good person and he helped the club with many goals in the past. We're sure we'll find a good solution for him."

Icardi has been Inter's top goalscorer for each of the last five seasons.

Back in February, he was stripped of the Inter captaincy and replaced by Samir Handanovic after a contract dispute.

He subsequently spent almost two months out of the side, returning in April against Genoa, when he scored in a 4-0 win.

It looked as though the relationship between Icardi and Inter had been repaired, but it now seems clear his time at the San Siro is over.

Inter have been trying to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United but are yet to make a bid the Red Devils find satisfactory:

The sale of Icardi will be vital in raising the funds needed to land the Belgian, who saw his game time limited last term after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as United manager.

Lukaku has previously said it would be "a dream" to play in Serie A, so he is clearly open to the move.

But Inter may well have to get Icardi off their books before they can seal the signing of his replacement.