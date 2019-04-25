Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku Says It Would Be 'A Dream' to Play in Serie A

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has hinted at a future away from Manchester United by saying it would be "a dream" to play in Serie A one day.

The Belgium international joined United from Everton for £75 million in 2017, and he has a contract at Old Trafford that runs to 2022.

Earlier this month, Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, told Sky Sports News the striker's "future is really very open."

And the 25-year-old has now said he has thought about where he wants to play in the future, per Sky Italia's Lords of Football (h/t Goal's James Westwood):

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream. I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United."

Lukaku has a decent, if unspectacular, record at United. He has netted 28 goals in 65 Premier League games for the club, with 12 of them coming this season.

He has recently found himself on the fringes of the first-team, though, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted regularly to play Marcus Rashford in the No. 9 position.

Rashford started up front against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with Lukaku only put on with 18 minutes to go when the hosts were already 2-0 behind.

After starring for West Bromwich Albion and Everton in his formative years in the Premier League, Lukaku has regularly been unconvincing at United.

His goalscoring has not been consistent, and his poor first touch remains a problem for United:

It is not unimaginable that, should United receive a good offer for him this summer, Lukaku could be shipped out.

Wednesday's defeat to City provided further proof, as if it were needed, that Solskjaer needs to do some wholesale rebuilding if he is to turn United back into title challengers:

Given the Norwegian has not necessarily favoured Lukaku since he succeeded Jose Mourinho as manager, the forward could well be on the list of stars who may be moved on.