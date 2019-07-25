Mason Plumlee Added to USA World Cup Roster, Montrezl Harrell Reportedly out

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee (24) in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As stars continue withdrawing their names from contention for the FIBA World Cup, Team USA has added Montrezl Harrell and Mason Plumlee to its training camp roster.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the additions but noted that Harrell will decline the opportunity due to a scheduling conflict. 

The current USA roster features only one player (Kemba Walker) who was named to an All-NBA team last season. Walker, Kyle Lowry and Khris Middleton are the only 2019 All-Stars, and Lowry's status is uncertain due to a thumb injury.

             

