Yankees Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Madison Bumgarner, Trevor Bauer, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

As they look to strengthen their starting rotation ahead of the July 31 deadline, the New York Yankees have evaluated a number of potential trade candidates.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported Wednesday the Yankees "would love" for the Cleveland Indians to make Trevor Bauer available, though the Indians' recent surge might dampen their enthusiasm for a Bauer trade.

New York is a little more lukewarm on Madison Bumgarner, though, and Hoch reported the New York Mets are unlikely to deal Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler to their crosstown rivals "no matter the return."

