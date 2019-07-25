Saints Rumors: Michael Thomas Won't Report to Camp Amid Contract Holdout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) scores on a 72 yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas didn't report to the team Thursday for training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Thomas is in the final year of his contract and looking for a long-term extension with New Orleans. Rapoport tweeted "the two sides are not there yet" and that the two-time Pro Bowler won't participate in training camp without a new deal.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Every Team's Most Scrutinized Player at Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Scrutinized Player at Camp

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Should 'Flawless' Eagles Be a Super Bowl Favorite?

    Drama-free Eagles should be the team to beat in the NFC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should 'Flawless' Eagles Be a Super Bowl Favorite?

    Drama-free Eagles should be the team to beat in the NFC

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Reviewing the Saints’ Offseason

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Reviewing the Saints’ Offseason

    Canal Street Chronicles
    via Canal Street Chronicles

    NFL Appeal to Halt Discovery in Saints-Rams Lawsuit Denied

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    NFL Appeal to Halt Discovery in Saints-Rams Lawsuit Denied

    Curtis Crabtree
    via ProFootballTalk