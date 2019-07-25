Saints Rumors: Michael Thomas Won't Report to Camp Amid Contract Holdout

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas didn't report to the team Thursday for training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Thomas is in the final year of his contract and looking for a long-term extension with New Orleans. Rapoport tweeted "the two sides are not there yet" and that the two-time Pro Bowler won't participate in training camp without a new deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

