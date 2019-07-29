Final MLB Trade Predictions for All 30 Teams 2 Days from the 2019 Deadline

Final MLB Trade Predictions for All 30 Teams 2 Days from the 2019 DeadlineJuly 29, 2019
Things have been a little slow on Major League Baseball's summer trade market. But now that the July 31 deadline is just about here, that's about to change in a hurry.
We've come to offer our final predictions for what all 30 teams will do before time runs out at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. These cover players who will be on the move and those who will be staying put.
Some of these predictions are rooted firmly in rumors. Others are simply educated guesses.
In any case, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke Stays
Record: 53-53, 3rd in NL West
The Arizona Diamondbacks are technically in contention for the National League's second wild-card spot. According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, however, they're "focused intently on selling."
Further, it seems that just about every big-name player on Arizona's roster is there for the taking. The list is headlined by ace right-hander Zack Greinke, who's fresh off earning his sixth career All-Star nod.
But as always, the smart money is on him staying put. There are few logical fits for him out there and—judging from his MLB Trade Rumors page—seemingly even fewer interested parties.
In a related story, Greinke's $206.5 million deal and 15-team no-trade list massively complicate his trade value. It's much easier to see the D-backs moving him over the winter than ahead of Wednesday's rapidly approaching deadline.
Atlanta Braves: They'll Trade for Mychal Givens
Record: 62-44, 1st in NL East
The Atlanta Braves are a first-place team with pitching needs and an elite farm system to barter with. In theory, these things make them a candidate to pull off a blockbuster or two.
In actuality, the Braves might just as soon protect their best prospects as trade them. Specifically, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution zeroed in on outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters and righties Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright as likely untouchables.
Besides, Atlanta's pitching staff is in better shape now than it was earlier this season. Its only true need might be a late-inning reliever to help Luke Jackson shoulder the load.
To wit, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Braves are interested in Baltimore Orioles righty Mychal Givens. He should have a reasonable acquisition cost for a guy who's controlled through 2021. And if nothing else, he's an excellent source of strikeouts.
Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini Stays
Record: 35-70, 5th in AL East
Speaking of Orioles trade chips, there aren't many good ones in Baltimore outside of Givens. It's mostly a collection of has-beens and never-will-bes.
Save for Trey Mancini, of course. But moving him isn't something the Orioles want to do.
"As I've said and discussed all along, we’re in a position in our competitive cycle where we need to be open to anything that comes our way," O's GM Mike Elias told Dan Connolly of The Athletic. "But Trey’s the type of guy that you want around and that you want on your roster going forward."
The Orioles control Mancini, who has an .869 OPS and 24 home runs, through 2022, so they'll surely only move him if a team blows them away with an offer. Between his iffy defense and the general shortage of offense-needy contenders around MLB, there are big hurdles in the way of such an offer.
Boston Red Sox: They'll Trade for Alex Colome
Record: 59-48, 3rd in AL East
After the Boston Red Sox added Andrew Cashner, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters (including Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com): "We like how our club looks, but we've liked how our club looks for a long time. I think we're starting to play better."
These words ring true in the wake of Boston's domination of the New York Yankees over the weekend. But rather than stand pat, it's possible that Dombrowski will now be emboldened to add another key piece.
The Red Sox have been interested in San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates and Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, according to Morosi. But since neither righty's price tags lines up with the Red Sox's MLB-worst farm system, they might have to pivot to a Plan B.
Speculatively, Chicago White Sox righty Alex Colome is an affordable yet still desirable—he's put up a 2.27 ERA this season—alternative to Giles and Yates. As a bonus, they'd control him through 2020.
Chicago Cubs: They'll Trade for Nicholas Castellanos and Shane Greene
Record: 56-49, T-1st in NL Central
Apart from a 22-6 stretch in April and May, the Chicago Cubs' 2019 season has mostly been a slog. And now that the St. Louis Cardinals (56-49) and Milwaukee Brewers (56-51) have caught them, it's time to do something about it.
There isn't an area where the Cubs don't need help, but their offense and bullpen should take priority. To these ends, it's hard not to read into NBC Chicago's David Kaplan's report that the Cubs have discussed both Nicholas Castellanos and Shane Greene with the Detroit Tigers.
Greene, who owns a 1.22 ERA, would be a reliable setup man for Craig Kimbrel. Castellanos, who boasts an .825 OPS dating back to 2016, would help liven up a lineup that's had its up and downs.
One catch is that Castellanos is a poor right fielder. But between Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr., the Cubs have the personnel to downplay that problem as needed in the late innings.
Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu Stays
Record: 46-57, 3rd in AL Central
The White Sox don't have much rebuilding left to do, but logic dictates that they might as well cash in some trade chips while they're not going anywhere this season.
This would seem to go double for 32-year-old first baseman Jose Abreu, who's making $16 million in his final season before free agency. But the White Sox have insisted (see here and here) they don't want to move him.
The White Sox might be swayed by the right offer, but whether this market has one for them is a good question. There are "a few" teams monitoring Abreu, according to Phil Rogers of Forbes, but even he concedes that the slugger's value as a rental is "limited."
Not many contenders need a first baseman, and the ones that do may see Abreu as a hitter who's past his prime. By contrast, the White Sox clearly view him as an indispensable part of their lineup and clubhouse.
Cincinnati Reds: Luis Castillo Stays
Record: 48-55, 4th in NL Central
Time has pretty much run out for the Cincinnati Reds to wait and see if their positive run differential (currently plus-28) will translate to consistent wins. It's time to sell.
At the least, the Reds figure to move Yasiel Puig and Tanner Roark rather than lose them to free agency this winter. And according to Morosi, they're willing to listen on All-Star righty Luis Castillo.
In the abstract, Castillo is about as shiny as trade chips come. He's a live-armed ace who's come into his own with a 2.71 ERA this season. He's also only 26 years old and controlled through 2023.
Yet these factors also add up to a price tag that must be downright astronomical. One enterprising team might pay it if the market was largely devoid of talented starters, but the opposite is true. There are plenty of more easily attainable options for contenders to consider.
Cleveland Indians: Brad Hand Stays
Record: 62-43, 2nd in AL Central
You might have noticed that it doesn't say "Trevor Bauer stays" up there. But we'll get to that later.
For now, just don't expect Brad Hand to go anywhere.
The left-handed relief ace has put up a 2.40 ERA and whiffed 13.8 batters per nine innings for the Cleveland Indians since he arrived from the San Diego Padres last summer. The Indians also inherited his contract, which will max out at just a $10 million salary if they exercise his 2021 option.
Despite being only two games out of first in the AL Central and in possession of the AL's top wild-card spot, the Indians are more likely to sell than the garden-variety contender. But judging from the lack of rumors about Hand over the last six weeks, they seem to have made it clear that he's simply too valuable to them.
Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon Stays
Record: 49-57, 5th in NL West
In seemingly no time at all, the Colorado Rockies have sunk from second in the NL West all the way to last. With both the division lead and the NL's second wild-card spot out of reach, they might as well sell.
The tricky part is that the Rockies don't have any short-term assets that they must cash in right now. The best they can do is hope for good offers on long-term assets.
Notably, Morosi reported that the Rockies "would listen" to offers for four-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon. Between his .936 OPS since 2016 and his contractual control through 2021, he hypothetically represents an impact hitter for the short and long term.
Yet it's likely that the Rockies and contenders will have very different ideas about Blackmon's value. Where the Rockies see a star, others may see a Coors Field creation who's owed too much money ($43 million, to be exact) over the next two seasons.
Detroit Tigers: Matthew Boyd Stays
Record: 30-71, 5th in AL Central
In lieu of Castillo, Matthew Boyd is the best hope for contenders to land a young ace for the foreseeable future.
The 28-year-old lefty only showed flashes of greatness between 2015 and 2018. Now he's a full-on bright spot in 2019, as he's graced the Tigers with 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and an AL-best 6.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Arguably best of all, his club control runs through 2022.
It's because of these things, however, that the Tigers have put a huge price on Boyd's head. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, they're asking some teams for "an established young MLB star—not just prospects."
That's a huge ask for any pitcher. Interested parties might reason it's simply too much for a guy with a 3.91 ERA, much less a 5.28 ERA over the last two months.
Houston Astros: They'll Trade for Zack Wheeler
Record: 68-39, 1st in AL West
The Houston Astros should have enough firepower to wrap up a third straight AL West title, but their rotation after Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley is thin enough to warrant an addition.
The Astros have been linked to all sorts of high-profile names as part of this pursuit, but perhaps the most attainable relative to what they can offer is Zack Wheeler.
According to Heyman, the Astros are "one of many teams" with interest in the Mets right-hander. His trade value is down by way of a 4.71 ERA and a recent bout with shoulder fatigue. Yet his talent is still as intriguing as it's ever been, and Houston's famed analytics arm could certainly make the most of it.
More so than Noah Syndergaard, Wheeler looks like the odd man out of the Mets rotation following their surprise trade for Marcus Stroman. The Astros might be able to rent him for the rest of 2019 without giving up outfielder Kyle Tucker or any other prized prospects.
Kansas City Royals: Whit Merrifield Stays
Record: 40-67, 4th in AL Central
The Kansas City Royals may be ticketed for a second straight 100-loss season, but that doesn't mean they can't drive a hard bargain with their trade chips.
According to Rosenthal, the Royals aren't interested in paying down salaries for high-priced albatrosses such as Ian Kennedy and Danny Duffy. And they're digging in even deeper with regard to All-Star utility man Whit Merrifield. Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Merrifield's asking price starts with "three MLB-ready players."
That asking price isn't as absurd as it might sound. Merrifield has gotten better every year since his debut in 2017. He's also fresh off signing a four-year extension that guarantees him only $15.25 million after 2019.
But because Merrifield is already 30 years old, interested parties might reason that he might not be long for his prime. And apart from possibly the Cubs, it's hard to pinpoint contenders that need him badly enough to pay the Royals' price for him.
Los Angeles Angels: They'll Trade for Danny Duffy
Record: 55-52, 3rd in AL West
It's difficult to point to the Los Angeles Angels starting rotation as an area of need in the wake of Tyler Skaggs' tragic death.
Nonetheless, it is an obvious target for GM Billy Eppler's trade deadline strategy, which he told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register will "lean heavily" toward adding controllable talent.
According to Heyman, the Angels have checked in on Bauer, Syndergaard and "every possible starting pitcher." But given that they have some money coming off their books this winter, it seems likely that they'll prefer taking on salary to subtracting from their No. 21 farm system.
If so, Royals southpaw Danny Duffy is a possibility. Despite the veteran's 4.67 ERA over the last two seasons, Rosenthal reported that the Royals aren't inclined to eat any of the $30.8 million that Duffy is owed across 2020 and 2021. That may be fine with the Angels so long as they don't have to surrender top prospects in a deal.
Los Angeles Dodgers: They'll Trade for Will Smith
Record: 69-38, 1st in NL West
A blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants? Such things are exceptionally rare, and now wouldn't seem the best time for that trend to break.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Giants may have no interest in selling amid an 19-5 stretch that's catapulted them into the NL wild-card race.
Yet the Giants are run by former Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi, who might jump at the chance to pillage his former club's cache of young talent. And given that the Dodgers are interested in San Francisco's relievers, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, he indeed has a chance to do so.
Specifically, All-Star Will Smith would fit perfectly in a Dodgers bullpen that needs a shutdown left-hander. If they're willing to pay an exorbitant price just to rent him for the rest of the year, Zaidi might just oblige them.
Miami Marlins: Caleb Smith Stays
Record: 40-63, 5th in NL East
The Miami Marlins are a rebuilding club that's lacking in short-term trade chips. So, contenders can't be blamed for asking about Caleb Smith.
This is according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com, who notes that clubs are drawn to the southpaw because they simply want "impact players." Smith has established himself as one of those with a 3.30 ERA and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings. What's more, he's under club control through 2023.
President of baseball operations Michael Hill indicated to Frisaro in June that he's open to subtracting from the club's young, talented rotation. A related story is how much help is needed in Miami's fledgling farm system.
But if the Tigers' asking price for Boyd calls for an established star and prospects, one can only imagine what the Marlins want for a better and even more controllable pitcher. Teams can ask all they want, but it's doubtful that one would actually pay up.
Milwaukee Brewers: They'll Trade for Mike Leake
Record: 56-51, 3rd in NL Central
The Milwaukee Brewers rotation is in turmoil. Brandon Woodruff, Jhoulys Chacin and Jimmy Nelson are all on the injured list. Gio Gonzalez might be headed that way after exiting his Friday start with shoulder tightness.
This is a "desperate times call for desperate measures" situation, so let's put Mike Leake in Milwaukee.
The veteran right-hander clearly wants out of the Seattle Mariners, but there's been "minimal interest" in him out on the trade market, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. That's not too surprising, given that he's a pitcher with a 4.25 ERA and another year to go on an $80 million contract.
One silver lining for potential suitors, however, is that a good chunk of Leake's remaining money is being paid by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers might be able to get the Mariners to bite off their own chunk without sacrificing anything of value, in which case they'd get a good deal on the kind of innings-eater they sorely need.
Minnesota Twins: They'll Trade for Madison Bumgarner
Record: 64-41, 1st in AL Central
How available is Madison Bumgarner? According to Feinsand, not very. But according to Schulman, the Giants' position on Bumgarner's availability isn't a firm "no" just yet.
Which is to say that a lucky contender may yet have a chance to rent the four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion for the rest of the year. And out of all the possibilities for Bumgarner, the Minnesota Twins are perhaps the most likely to get lucky.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in June that the Twins have "strong interest" in Bumgarner. He would slot at the top of their thin starting rotation. Plus, his anti-ground-ball style would pair well with their spectacular outfield defense.
For the Giants, a trade with the Twins would mean a chance to mine some upper-level talent from a well-regarded farm system. The logic of that may outweigh their slim playoff odds and any sentiment about keeping Bumgarner.
New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard Stays
Record: 50-55, 4th in NL East
The Mets pulled a fast one on everyone when they traded for Stroman on Sunday. It's just not every day that a sub-.500 team trades for one of the best pitchers on the market.
What everyone wants to know now is what's next for the Mets. It's safe to assume that they'll try to recoup the prospect depth they lost in the Stroman trade. Presumably, they'll do so by moving Wheeler or Syndergaard. Or, if they're feeling really bold, both.
But nope. Apropos of an earlier prediction, we're obviously thinking it'll just be Wheeler.
Although a trade of Syndergaard would be far more earth-shattering, such a thing ultimately isn't necessary because he's under the Mets' control through 2021. On top of that, his 4.33 ERA puts his value well below its peak. The Mets' best play is to hold on to him and hope that he, Stroman and Jacob deGrom pace a return to contention in 2020.
New York Yankees: They'll Trade for Trevor Bauer
Record: 67-38, 1st in AL East
The Yankees were rumored to be in the hunt for Stroman, who would have fit well in pinstripes. But now that he's a Met, they'll have to consider any and all Plan B's.
In lieu of Syndergaard, who probably wasn't going to the Yankees even before the Stroman trade, Bauer might be the Yankees' best bet. He hasn't been as good this year as he was in his breakout 2018 season, but his 3.79 ERA and 156.2 innings pitched are still marks of a top-of-the-rotation starter.
According to Andy Martino of SNY.tv, the Yankees are indeed interested in Bauer, and the Indians are indeed expected to move him. However, they'll presumably only do so if they get enough talent in return to sustain their postseason push in his absence.
The Yankees might satisfy that requirement with a package headlined by righty Domingo German and outfielder Clint Frazier, plus a couple of prospects the Indians could flip for more help in another deal.
Oakland Athletics: They'll Trade for Tanner Roark
Record: 60-47, 2nd in AL West
It frankly wouldn't be surprising if the Oakland Athletics stood pat at the trade deadline.
They've already bolstered their pitching depth with trades for Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman. They're also due to get fellow hurlers Sean Manaea, Marco Estrada and Jharel Cotton and outfielder Stephen Piscotty off the injured list in the near future.
Yet the A's might not be done adding pitching. And while they're looking specifically at Syndergaard and Wheeler, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, it would be more like them to make a move for an undervalued hurler.
To simply pluck a name out of the hat, Reds righty Tanner Roark would be ideal for Oakland. He isn't flashy, but he's a pitch-to-contact sort of innings-eater who'd go well with their strong defense and huge home ballpark. It also shouldn't cost the A's too much to rent him for the rest of 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies: They'll Trade for Robbie Ray
Record: 55-50, 3rd in NL East
The Philadelphia Phillies are pretty much out of the running for the NL East title, and it doesn't sound like they're about to push their luck with their wild-card pursuit.
"We have to recognize where we are and we have to make moves that are appropriate," GM Matt Klentak told reporters, including Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This would seemingly take the Phillies out of the markets for rentals and exorbitantly priced controllable pieces. Yet they still need help for a rotation that's thin after Aaron Nola, and Robbie Ray may be just the guy for them.
The Phillies are indeed interested in the D-backs lefty, according to Morosi, and he has exactly the kind of strikeout talent they'd likely prefer with their leaky defense and small ballpark. But in light of Ray's struggles with walks and home runs, the Phillies may not have to pay a ransom to attain him for 2019 and 2020.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Felipe Vazquez Stays
Record: 46-59, 5th in NL Central
Felipe Vazquez would be the best relief pitcher on the market if the Pittsburgh Pirates were genuinely interested in dealing him, but it doesn't seem that they are.
"Sometimes you make the future clubs better, but we fully anticipate Felipe will be closing the next playoff games that we're a part of," GM Neal Huntington said, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com.
That almost certainly won't be this year, but it could be anywhere between 2020 and 2023. The Pirates control Vazquez all the way through the latter season by way of two $10 million team options after 2021.
Granted, that level of control combined with Vazquez's sheer talent—he's a two-time All-Star who boasts a 1.87 ERA and a 14.1 K/9 this season—could allow the Pirates to make a killing for him in a trade. But given how thick the market is with talented relievers, contenders are bound to settle for less costly options.
San Diego Padres: Kirby Yates Stays
Record: 49-56, 4th in NL West
According to Rosenthal, one of the more interesting possibilities in the air right now involves the Padres landing Syndergaard from the Mets.
However, that may be wishful thinking on New York's part. The Padres arguably have more prospects than they need right now, but it might make more sense for them to shop for starters this winter than in the middle of a losing season.
A more pressing matter is Yates' status as perhaps the best reliever on the market. He's an All-Star with a 1.02 ERA and an 8.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Factor in his club control through 2020, and he checks just about all the boxes for relief-needy contenders.
Yet according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the Padres won't move Yates unless they get an "overwhelming offer." The wealth of alternative relief options elsewhere on the trade market may make such an offer tough to come by. If so, the Padres may happily keep Yates for themselves and look to contend in 2020.
San Francisco Giants: Pablo Sandoval Stays
Record: 54-52, 2nd in NL West
At the rate they've been going, the Giants may be more likely to buy at the trade deadline than to offload key players like Bumgarner and Smith.
Obviously, we don't think that's going to be the case. And even if we're wrong about that, we're at least confident that Pablo Sandoval is staying put in San Francisco.
The "Kung Fu Panda" has revived his trade value amid a feel-good return to form in 2019. Sandoval has played in 97 games and put up an .820 OPS, all while earning $19 million on the Red Sox's dollar and only $555,000 on the Giants' dollar.
Trouble is, Sandoval is less of an everyday slugger and more of a pinch-hitting specialist. Such a player may not be in high demand, and any team that needs one may be scared off by what happened the last time Sandoval left San Francisco.
Seattle Mariners: Domingo Santana Stays
Record: 46-63, 5th in AL West
The Mariners have already traded Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion and Anthony Swarzak. If Leake also goes, they'll pretty much be out of expendable and movable veterans.
One guy the Mariners might be able to cash in for a legit haul is Domingo Santana. The 26-year-old was essentially a reclamation project when the Mariners acquired him from Milwaukee in December. He's since been reclaimed to the tune of an .807 OPS and 19 home runs.
Just in general, however, Santana's trade value is marred by his notoriously poor defense and his propensity for strikeouts. He may also be damaged goods right now, as The Athletic's Corey Brock reported that he's been dealing with a sore elbow.
Such things could stand in the way of Santana being dealt before Wednesday. The bright side for the Mariners is that they control him all the way through 2021. There should be more chances to get something for him.
St. Louis Cardinals: They'll Trade for Mike Minor
Record: 56-49, T-1st in NL Central
Here come the Cardinals. After sleepwalking their way through much of May and June, they've recently ridden a 16-6 surge to the top of the NL Central.
There are any number of ways the Cardinals might dig in, but their rotation is their most obvious area of need. It's been weak all year, and it only mustered a modest 4.44 ERA in their last 23 games entering Sunday.
What makes the Cardinals interesting as a buyer is that they may be just as willing to deal major leaguers as prospects. To wit, Rosenthal reported that they're open to moving veteran righty Carlos Martinez and young outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
This unique stance could make the Cardinals an ideal partner for the Texas Rangers in a trade for ace lefty Mike Minor. The Rangers are more of a retooler than a rebuilder, after all, so they might be all too happy to swap Minor (who's under contract through 2020) out for one or both of the aforementioned players.
Tampa Bay Rays: They'll Trade for Hunter Pence and Chris Martin
Record: 60-48, 2nd in AL East
Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell recently joined fellow ace Tyler Glasnow on the IL, but the Tampa Bay Rays still have it in mind to buy at the deadline.
"I think we want to do everything we can not to take this season for granted and see if there is a way to help this team in a responsible fashion," GM Erik Neander said, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Also according to Topkin, Neander had previously indicated that he was on the lookout for both an impact hitter—they can do better than Eric Sogard—and a late reliever. Meanwhile in Texas, there's a team that might accommodate both needs.
Per Morosi, the Rays have already asked the Rangers about All-Star designated hitter Hunter Pence, who has a .902 OPS. They might also inquire after righty reliever Chris Martin, who boasts a 10.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Rays could rent both for the stretch run without sacrificing too much from their third-ranked farm system.
Texas Rangers: Lance Lynn and Nomar Mazara Stay
Record: 53-53, 4th in AL West
Although both are seemingly available, it sounds like Rangers GM Jon Daniels would prefer to trade neither Mike Minor nor Lance Lynn.
"You've got guys that are performing at a high level, that are filling a need that we need now and we're going to need going forward," he said on the Ben and Skin Show (via the Dallas Morning News). "We need more pitching, not less ultimately."
Daniels' dilemma is that now is an ideal time to sell high on both pitchers. Minor's All-Star nod speaks for itself, but it shouldn't be overlooked that Lynn boasts a 3.83 ERA and a 10.2 K/9 over 141 innings.
But if nothing else, there is a difference in urgency with regard to these two pitchers. Whereas Minor's deal is up after 2020, Lynn's runs through 2021. Judging from the apparent lack of interest in Lynn—his MLB Trade Rumors page is basically devoid of rumors—the Rangers may value that control more than other teams.
Toronto Blue Jays: Justin Smoak Stays
Record: 40-67, 4th in AL East
After dealing Stroman, the Blue Jays still have Ken Giles and several other shiny trade chips. There's Justin Smoak, Freddy Galvis, Daniel Hudson and Joe Biagini.
Of the bunch, Smoak is the biggest name and seemingly the most desirable asset. It was only two years ago that he broke out with 38 home runs, and he remains a quality hitter in 2019.
The "quality" part is debatable, however. Smoak has clubbed 18 homers and posted a .359 on-base percentage, but his average is down to .218 and his slugging percentage is down to .433.
Of course, these numbers present a potential buy-low opportunity for offense-needy contenders. But it really is shocking how few of those exist, and the number with open slots at first base or DH is even lower. Such things could conspire to keep Smoak in Toronto for the rest of his walk year.
Washington Nationals: They'll Trade for Ken Giles
Record: 56-49, 2nd in NL East
Despite their recent three-game skid, the Washington Nationals are still riding the high of a 36-18 stretch that dates back to May 24. Even if the NL East title is out of their reach, a wild-card berth is not.
In light of their bullpen's MLB-high 6.02 ERA entering Sunday, it's no surprise that the Nationals are focusing their deadline efforts on relief help. They've been connected to seemingly every reliever on the market, but none better (per Morosi) than Giles.
Giles landed in Toronto last summer after falling crashing out of favor in Houston. Suffice it to say he's righted his ship, as he's dominated with a 1.54 ERA and 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season.
Those numbers plus Giles' control through 2020 permit the Blue Jays to put a huge price on his head. But since nobody needs him as badly as the Nationals, perhaps nobody else will be willing to go as far to get him.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs. Payroll and salary data courtesy of Roster Resource and Spotrac.