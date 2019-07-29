Final MLB Trade Predictions for All 30 Teams 2 Days from the 2019 Deadline

0 of 30

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Things have been a little slow on Major League Baseball's summer trade market. But now that the July 31 deadline is just about here, that's about to change in a hurry.

We've come to offer our final predictions for what all 30 teams will do before time runs out at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. These cover players who will be on the move and those who will be staying put.

Some of these predictions are rooted firmly in rumors. Others are simply educated guesses.

In any case, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.