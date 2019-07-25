Jeremy Lin Would Consider Playing in Asia, Dreams of Playing with His Brother

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Free-agent point guard Jeremy Lin said Wednesday he'd like to play in Asia before his basketball career concludes and would love to play alongside younger brother Joseph if the opportunity arises.

Lin, who captured the 2019 NBA championship as a member of the Toronto Raptors, discussed the possibility of playing overseas while visiting Taipei, Taiwan.

"About five years ago, I began to consider whether I should play basketball in Asia because every year when I visit the region, I see so many fans, and they make me want to play a few seasons in the region," he told reporters.

The 30-year-old explained he's not looking to make the move to Asia soon despite not signing with a team during the initial wave of NBA free agency. But he noted it's something he'll contemplate in the future, especially if his brother is still playing in the region.

"I would consider it," said Lin, who was born in California to Taiwanese immigrants. "And of course, my greatest dream is to play on the same team with my younger brother."

Joseph Lin plays for the Fubon Braves, the reigning champions in Taiwan's Super Basketball League.

"⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣2 CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR THE FAM IN A YEAR! WHATTTT!!!!" Joseph wrote in an Instagram post. "So proud of you [Jeremy]. You've worked so hard to get to where you are. Still doubted and still under-appreciated. But it's all good, you a CHAMP and no one can take that away from you. Glory to God! Love you!"

Jeremy Lin, who rose to fame during the Linsanity craze with the New York Knicks in 2012, split last season between the Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. The Harvard graduate averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field in 19.4 minutes per game over 74 appearances.