Magic 2019-20 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) tries to get past Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

After snapping a six-year playoff drought last season, the Orlando Magic are looking to build on that success and take the next step forward in 2019-20.  

Last season, Orlando went 42-40 en route to winning the Southeast Division title. That was enough to help the team reach the postseason for the first time since 2012, though it bowed out in a gentlemen's sweep to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the first round.

With All-Star center Nikola Vucevic returning, the Magic will now aim to win their first playoff series since 2010. And that quest will begin on October 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

     

2019-20 Details

Season Opener: Oct. 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Championship Odds: 125-1 (via Caesars)

Full Schedule: Magic Twitter

     

Top Matchups 

Miami Heat (First Game: Jan. 3)

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 25: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers is defended by Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic during the game at the Amway Center on March 25, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the 76ers 119 to 98. NOTE TO USER: User e
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

If Orlando is going to return to the postseason for the second consecutive year and potentially make noise, it will need to prove itself against top competition.

And the Miami Heat appear to be the favorites to win the Southeast Division after acquiring four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler during the offseason.

The 29-year-old has reached the postseason in seven of his eight NBA seasons, taking three different franchises to the playoffs over the course of the last three years. He was a member of a Philadelphia 76ers squad that reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season before being eliminated by the Raptors in seven games.

Butler joins a talented Heat roster that features the likes of Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow, Goran Dragic and rookie Tyler Herro. Although Miami lost a paint presence by dealing Hassan Whiteside, veteran big man Meyers Leonard proved to be a quality playmaker during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Orlando went 3-1 against Miami last season while ultimately finishing three games clear of the Heat in the division. If the Magic are going to build on last year's success, taking care of business against a new-look Heat squad will be key. 

         

Atlanta Hawks (First Game: Oct. 26)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As the Atlanta Hawks are continuing to go through a rebuild, they have pieced together an interesting roster that could be on the rise.

Last year, 2018 fifth overall pick Trae Young (19.1 PPG and 8.1 APG) and second-year forward John Collins (19.5 PPG and 9.8 RPG) emerged as quite the dynamic duo. Meanwhile, the Hawks added rookies De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando as well as veterans Evan Turner, Jabari Parker and Chandler Parsons.

Atlanta isn't likely to compete for a championship in 2019-20, but that doesn't mean it can't win some games. This isn't the same team Orlando swept last season while recording four double-digit victories by an average of 20.3 PPG.

In other words, don't expect a cakewalk when playing the Hawks this season.

            

Record Prediction: 43-39

Related

    NBA Releases 2019-20 Schedule

    🚨 Opening Night is October 22 ⏰ National TV start times tweaked 🎄 5 Christmas Day games confirmed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Releases 2019-20 Schedule

    🚨 Opening Night is October 22 ⏰ National TV start times tweaked 🎄 5 Christmas Day games confirmed

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Entering Now-or-Never Seasons

    Orlando Magic logo
    Orlando Magic

    Players Entering Now-or-Never Seasons

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rich Paul Addresses New NCAA Rule

    Klutch Sports CEO on what's being called the 'Rich Paul Rule': 'I want young men and women no matter their color or background to know that this shouldn’t discourage them from aspiring to be in this profession.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rich Paul Addresses New NCAA Rule

    Klutch Sports CEO on what's being called the 'Rich Paul Rule': 'I want young men and women no matter their color or background to know that this shouldn’t discourage them from aspiring to be in this profession.'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Marvin Bagley Withdraws from Team USA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Marvin Bagley Withdraws from Team USA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report