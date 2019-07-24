Video: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Mural Unveiled in Los Angeles

Video: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Mural Unveiled in Los AngelesJuly 24, 2019
The Los Angeles Clippers went above and beyond to formally welcome Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the team Wednesday.
Following a press conference to introduce them to fans and reporters, the Clippers unveiled a mural depicting the two stars:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
A new PG-Kawhi mural for the Clippers 🎨 (via @jovanbuha) https://t.co/gzHQ2PK3Mz
If you're keeping count, this at least the second mural of Leonard to go up in the Los Angeles area this summer. A group of enterprising Los Angeles Lakers fans previously painted the three-time All-Star in the purple and gold. He apparently wasn't swayed by the gesture:
The Clippers walked away as the biggest winners of the NBA offseason, acquiring George from the Oklahoma City Thunder to pave the way for Leonard's signing.
And now they have a piece of artwork to commemorate one-upping their crosstown rivals.
Highlights from Kawhi and PG's Introductory Presser