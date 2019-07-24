Video: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Mural Unveiled in Los Angeles

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Kawhi Leonardand Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers attend a mural unveiling after being introduced at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers went above and beyond to formally welcome Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the team Wednesday. 

Following a press conference to introduce them to fans and reporters, the Clippers unveiled a mural depicting the two stars:

If you're keeping count, this at least the second mural of Leonard to go up in the Los Angeles area this summer. A group of enterprising Los Angeles Lakers fans previously painted the three-time All-Star in the purple and gold. He apparently wasn't swayed by the gesture:

The Clippers walked away as the biggest winners of the NBA offseason, acquiring George from the Oklahoma City Thunder to pave the way for Leonard's signing.

And now they have a piece of artwork to commemorate one-upping their crosstown rivals.

