Video: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Mural Unveiled in Los Angeles

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers went above and beyond to formally welcome Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the team Wednesday.

Following a press conference to introduce them to fans and reporters, the Clippers unveiled a mural depicting the two stars:

If you're keeping count, this at least the second mural of Leonard to go up in the Los Angeles area this summer. A group of enterprising Los Angeles Lakers fans previously painted the three-time All-Star in the purple and gold. He apparently wasn't swayed by the gesture:

The Clippers walked away as the biggest winners of the NBA offseason, acquiring George from the Oklahoma City Thunder to pave the way for Leonard's signing.

And now they have a piece of artwork to commemorate one-upping their crosstown rivals.