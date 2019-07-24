TE Lance Kendricks, Patriots Agree to Contract After Rob Gronkowski Retirement

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have agreed to a deal with veteran tight end Lance Kendricks, his agent confirmed to the Boston Globe's Nora Princiotti on Wednesday.

Kendricks, 31, caught 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in 16 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

The Patriots have cast a wide net this offseason as they seek to replace five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski, who retired in March.

Benjamin Watson ended his retirement to sign with New England in May, though he's suspended for the first four weeks. The Patriots added Austin Seferian-Jenkins but released him on its first day of mandatory minicamp in June. They also signed undrafted free agent Andrew Beck, giving him $115,000 guaranteed.

The Globe's Ben Volin noted Kendricks has played under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels had the same role with the St. Louis Rams in 2011, Kendricks' rookie year:

The 31-year-old enjoyed a few productive seasons with the Rams. He had 519 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2012 and 499 yards and two scores in 2016.

In addition to his rapport with McDaniels, the Pats likely targeted Kendricks for his experience and durability. He has missed just three games over his NFL career.

New England was never going to find a tight end who could single-handedly replicate Gronkowski's production. Because of that, it made sense to take a flier on Beck and surround him with older, more proven players to see what works best for the offense.