Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona Transfer Could Be Blocked by Atletico over Fee

Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

La Liga President Javier Tebas has said Antoine Griezmann's summer transfer to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid could be blocked due to a dispute over the payment.

Griezmann joined Barca for €120 million (£107 million) after the amount of his release clause dropped on July 1, but Atleti contest the deal was struck before then and they're due the full €200 million (£178.5 million) fee.

Tebas told Onda Cero (h/t BBC Sport) there might be grounds for the transfer to be cancelled: "It is possible to block a player's transfer. La Liga will have to decide what course of action to take. [Atletico] submitted a complaint and put in doubt whether we should pass Griezmann's licence to Barcelona. There's a process that has been put in motion and those overseeing it will have to come to resolve the case."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.