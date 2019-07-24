Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona Transfer Could Be Blocked by Atletico over Fee

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 23: Antoine Griezmann of Barcelona looks on during the preseason friendly match between Barcelona and Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium on July 23, 2019 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images)
Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

La Liga President Javier Tebas has said Antoine Griezmann's summer transfer to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid could be blocked due to a dispute over the payment. 

Griezmann joined Barca for €120 million (£107 million) after the amount of his release clause dropped on July 1, but Atleti contest the deal was struck before then and they're due the full €200 million (£178.5 million) fee. 

Tebas told Onda Cero (h/t BBC Sport) there might be grounds for the transfer to be cancelled: "It is possible to block a player's transfer. La Liga will have to decide what course of action to take. [Atletico] submitted a complaint and put in doubt whether we should pass Griezmann's licence to Barcelona. There's a process that has been put in motion and those overseeing it will have to come to resolve the case."

     

