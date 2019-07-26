Report: Ex-Packers DT Mike Daniels Finalizing Contract with Lions After Release

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels is reportedly nearing an agreement with the Detroit Lions.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Daniels and the Lions are finalizing a multiyear deal.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Daniels is coming off an injury-shortened 2018 season. He had 18 combined tackles and two sacks in 10 games. The Green Bay Packers placed him on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.

"I can say the team has a very, very big chip on its shoulder," Daniels told reporters in April. "I know me, personally, I went down in November and I've just been fuming ever since. I'm excited to get a chance to hit somebody coming into July."

While he didn't need another source of motivation, the Packers gave it to him in July when they released him just as training camp was about to get underway. ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted Green Bay saved a little more than $8.3 million by cutting Daniels.

The Packers did something similar in 2016, releasing Josh Sitton a week before the regular season.

The move turned out to be pretty shrewd. The Chicago Bears quickly signed Sitton to a three-year, $21.75 million deal and let him go after two seasons. The Miami Dolphins then gave him a two-year deal in March 2018, only to watch him retire this April.

As was the case with Sitton, Green Bay made Daniels available but couldn't find a suitable trade partner before releasing him, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Perhaps the Packers will ultimately be vindicated. Pro Football Focus' Evan McPhillips wrote in May that Daniels still has plenty to offer, though:

"While Daniels was lackluster in some respects, finishing five of his 10 games with a run-defense grade under 60.0, he was still one of the league's best pass-rushers last season. He finished with a 78.5 pass-rush grade and pass-rushing productivity of 7.3, which rank ninth and sixth among qualifying interior defensive linemen, respectively. His 17.4 percent pass-rush win rate when shaded or head up on the guards ranked sixth among qualifiers, as well."

Daniels was almost like found money for Detroit. An avenue suddenly opened up for the team to fortify the interior of its defensive line, with plenty of time for Daniels to adjust to his new surroundings heading into the new campaign.

Aside from the foot injury, durability generally hasn't been an issue for the eight-year veteran. He missed four games between 2012 and 2017.

Assuming he stays healthy, a return to the Pro Bowl could be in store for Daniels.

The Lions spent their offseason trying to reshape their defense by signing free agents Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman and Andrew Adams.

Flowers was the big prize after recording a career-high 7.5 sacks for the New England Patriots last season. He is expected to be the anchor of head coach Matt Patricia's defensive line in 2019.

Daniels' ability as a pass-rusher will command plenty of attention from offensive linemen, which will open up the edge for Flowers to get after the quarterback. He'll also make his presence felt as he disrupts the opponent's backfield for a Lions team trying to get back to the playoffs after last season's 6-10 record.