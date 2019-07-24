NFL Contenders Who Could Sign Pro Bowl DL Mike DanielsJuly 24, 2019
NFL Contenders Who Could Sign Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels
Even though all the signs were present, Mike Daniels' release from the Green Bay Packers still came as a surprise. The rest of the league should be swarming to sign the now-available interior pass-rusher.
The Packers made the transaction official Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Green Bay prioritized its front seven this offseason. General manager Brian Gutekunst signed Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith in free agency. Gutekunst also drafted Rashan Gary with the 12th overall pick. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prefers longer and more explosive pass-rushers.
Daniels has more of a squatty build at 6'0", 310 pounds, and he missed the final six games of the 2018 season with a foot injury. Plus, the Packers saved $8.3 million against the '19 salary cap by releasing the 30-year-old defensive lineman.
Daniels can still play at a relatively high level. According to Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo, Daniels created the seventh-highest pressure rate among interior defenders between the 2015 and '18 campaigns. He led the Packers with 24 quarterback hurries last season in only 10 games, per Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen.
The 2017 Pro Bowl defensive lineman provides system flexibility as well. Daniels can play 1-, 3- and 5-technique.
As such, the free agent should be quite popular in the coming days, but six particular landing spots are the best fits since Daniels prefers to play for a Super Bowl contender, per Schefter.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were hot and heavy after Gerald McCoy when the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle became available, so it stands to reason they will pursue Daniels.
But their need for depth at the position might be bigger than it was when McCoy signed with the Panthers in early June.
The Ravens coaching staff pulled Michael Pierce off the field during mandatory minicamp after he showed up out of shape and looked "much heavier than his listed playing weight of 340 pounds," according to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.
"He's not ready to practice from a safety standpoint and for his own health," head coach John Harbaugh said. "We recognize that and pulled him off."
Pierce is a near-immovable object against the run and a vital cog in the Ravens' top-ranked defense. Reliability is a major deciding factor, though. If Pierce doesn't meet conditioning standards, Baltimore must find an interior replacement. Brandon Williams could slide back to nose tackle, and Daniels could man the other defensive tackle.
Even if Pierce works himself into better shape, Baltimore could target Daniels. The Ravens could use more interior pass-rush punch. Williams and Pierce are larger, less-explosive options. Daniels is an upfield penetrator capable of regularly collapsing pockets on passing downs.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns did more than any other team to improve their standing this offseason. But as good as the Browns are on paper, concern areas still linger.
Defensive tackle depth remains at the forefront of the roster's weak spots, as evidenced by the team's Gerald McCoy courtship.
Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson, who signed a three-year, $37 million free-agent deal this offseason, form an outstanding starting duo. The rest of the group interior is poor at best.
Trevon Coley, Brian Price, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale could surprise in rotational roles, but the organization is better served to go after a proven veteran who can provide a significant boost to an already talented defensive front.
Cleveland's front office connections to Daniels can't be overlooked.
General manager John Dorsey, assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith served under former Packers general manager Ted Thompson when Green Bay chose Daniels in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft. The front office's previous experience already helped bring safeties Damarious Randall and Morgan Burnett to the Browns.
How Daniels would fit could be a stumbling block. As stated earlier, the Browns are set with their starting duo. The seven-year veteran would have to be comfortable taking a backseat, though a significant role would still be expected.
The Browns are the NFL's chic franchise at the moment. Daniels would make the team's potential absolutely frightening.
Indianapolis Colts
Follow the money. The Indianapolis Colts have more available salary-cap space than any other franchise at $45.1 million, according to Spotrac.
The Colts don't splurge, though. The front office targets players who best fit the organization's ideals without risking the franchise's financial flexibility. The approach works, because the Colts have drafted well recently and general manager Chris Ballard knows he must save some money for upcoming contract extensions with left tackle Anthony Castonzo, tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and center Ryan Kelly.
Yet, the Indianapolis defense, which outperformed every expectation last season, is far from settled.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus took a ragtag group and molded it into a fundamentally sound unit. At defensive tackle, the coordinator turned defensive ends Margus Hunt and Denico Autry into 1- and 3-techs, respectively. Last year's 64th overall pick, Tyquan Lewis, is making the same transition.
Daniels is an ideal fit in the Cover 2-heavy, one-gap scheme. Eberflus, meanwhile, can provide numerous different looks thanks to the group's flexibility. Daniels can start at either defensive tackle spot and provide another disruptive presence.
The Colts already invested in the 30-year-old Justin Houston to provide more of an edge rush. Houston combined with Daniels would give the unit a nice inside-outside combination.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots experienced two significant defections from their defensive interior after their Super Bowl victory. Trey Flowers, who slid inside in sub-packages to create mismatches, signed with the Detroit Lions, while Malcom Brown agreed to a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and the re-signed Danny Shelton form an uninspiring interior trio, though the organization traded for the 33-year-old Michael Bennett, who has the versatility to move inside like Flowers did.
Any time a veteran becomes available and wants to play for a contender, the Patriots jump to the top of the list for obvious reasons. Due to the franchise's success, the front office usually doesn't have much financial flexibility after signing its top free agents. The Patriots have only $6.3 million in available salary-cap space even after Rob Gronkowski's retirement and losing multiple players in free agency.
Thus, the player must decide: Does he value the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl more than getting his full monetary value? Each of the teams listed can pay Daniels more than the Patriots, but New England's record of success speaks for itself.
Outside of Bennett, the Patriots lack an interior pass-rush presence. Daniels would be a welcome addition since Guy and Shelton, in particular, are much better against the run.
New England tends to sign established veterans in the offseason and solidify its lineup. Daniels would be an instant starter on the defensive interior.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles don't make much sense as suitors for Daniels on the surface. But a potential Daniels-Eagles union fits for three reasons.
First, the Eagles defense is built upon expansive upfront depth.
Philadelphia's defensive line usually features at least eight players capable of winning a mismatch and making a crucial play. This offseason, the Eagles traded Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots, and Chris Long and Haloti Ngata retired. The front office responded with the acquisitions of Malik Jackson and Vinny Curry.
In some ways, Daniels would be redundant with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson since their skill sets are similar. However, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could use all three at the same time with Jackson at defensive end, Cox at 3-technique and Daniels over the center.
Schwartz could then create a myriad of defensive front combinations with those three, Curry, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Tim Jernigan and Josh Sweat on the roster.
Second, Philadelphia is close to home.
Daniels attended Highland Regional High School in Blackwood, New Jersey, which is 12 miles from Lincoln Financial Field. The pull of playing in front of friends and family can be overwhelming. For instance, Gerald McCoy wanted to stay in the South, which led him to sign with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Finally, the Eagles have $26.7 million in salary-cap space to absorb another contract.
Seattle Seahawks
For the Seattle Seahawks, a potential luxury turned into a full-blown need.
The Seahawks revamped their defensive front this offseason. General manager John Schneider shipped Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs before selecting L.J. Collier with the 29th overall pick. Ziggy Ansah, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery, also signed a one-year deal in May.
Seattle planned to build around Jarran Reed after last year's breakout campaign, but the NFL suspended Reed six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Poona Ford, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Nazair Jones, Jamie Meder and sixth-round rookie Demarcus Christmas comprise the Seahawks' defensive tackle depth. Aside from Ford—who played well in limited snaps as a rookie—the rest of the group doesn't inspire much hope.
Daniels would immediately be Seattle's best defensive lineman. Fortunately for both parties, the Seahawks rank seventh overall with $28 million in available salary-cap space.
Seattle presents the best combination of financial flexibility, recent success and immediate need to pursue Daniels.