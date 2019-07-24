NFL Contenders Who Could Sign Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels

0 of 6

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Even though all the signs were present, Mike Daniels' release from the Green Bay Packers still came as a surprise. The rest of the league should be swarming to sign the now-available interior pass-rusher.

The Packers made the transaction official Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green Bay prioritized its front seven this offseason. General manager Brian Gutekunst signed Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith in free agency. Gutekunst also drafted Rashan Gary with the 12th overall pick. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prefers longer and more explosive pass-rushers.

Daniels has more of a squatty build at 6'0", 310 pounds, and he missed the final six games of the 2018 season with a foot injury. Plus, the Packers saved $8.3 million against the '19 salary cap by releasing the 30-year-old defensive lineman.

Daniels can still play at a relatively high level. According to Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo, Daniels created the seventh-highest pressure rate among interior defenders between the 2015 and '18 campaigns. He led the Packers with 24 quarterback hurries last season in only 10 games, per Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen.

The 2017 Pro Bowl defensive lineman provides system flexibility as well. Daniels can play 1-, 3- and 5-technique.

As such, the free agent should be quite popular in the coming days, but six particular landing spots are the best fits since Daniels prefers to play for a Super Bowl contender, per Schefter.