Tottenham Agrees to Vincent Janssen Transfer to C.F. Monterrey in Mexico

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 23, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Vincent Janssen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday that they have agreed a deal with Mexican side C.F. Monterrey for striker Vincent Janssen:

The 25-year-old joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 but failed to make an impact in north London, managing just six goals in 42 appearances for the club. 

The Dane made only three Premier League outings for Tottenham last season and will now look to revive his career with Diego Alonso's side.

    

