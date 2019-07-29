Imagining 2020's Top NBA Free-Agent Destinations

1 of 5

Bart Young/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will have a path to max money if Otto Porter Jr. declines his $28.5 million player option. That's a ton of coin for him to turn down, but he's still just 26, and Chicago gave him a longer leash off the dribble toward the end of last year.

A strong encore might compel him to chase a longer-term bag with a similar average annual value—not unlike Harrison Barnes did this summer.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis need a third co-star. Dallas might be positioned to get them one next year.

Maxing out Porzingis and brokering deals for Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Boban Marjanovic, Dwight Powell and Delon Wright makes opening the requisite space harder, but not impossible. The Mavericks would be on track for more than $25 million if they offload Tim Hardaway Jr.'s entire 2020-21 salary.

Max money enters the fold if they get rid of Justin Jackson (team option) and their first-rounder. They cannot trade their draft selection until it is no longer a future pick, which gives them a small window to strike a deal before free agency. They'll likely need that first to pawn off THJ anyway.

Dallas' offseason track record doesn't endorse drastic action. This summer's max cap space turned into unspectacular Plan B's. But the Mavericks will up their profile if Doncic and Porzingis play well together. It likewise helps that so many teams will be tabling their shopping sprees for 2021.

Miami Heat

Always consider the Heat a threat in free agency. They turned negative cap space this summer into Jimmy freaking Butler. It cost Josh Richardson, three years of dead-cap money, Hassan Whiteside and a first-round pick to get the job done, and we can't be sure they got that much better.

HOWEVER! They still did it. Maybe they'll pull another star acquisition out of left field again.

Team president Pat Riley was initially targeting next summer to go after two marquee names. Scooping up one a year early should help him reel in the second...if he can dredge up the space to afford it.

Good luck to him. The Heat could ditch all their own free agents and non-guaranteed contracts and use their first-round pick (after the fact) to unload James Johnson's 2020-21 salary (player option), and they'd still be well short of max territory. They'll need a little help from Kelly Olynyk to make up the difference. He has a $13.2 million player option for 2020-21, and that decision, as of now, could go either way.

All of this goes to hell if the Heat cannot deal Johnson (or Dion Waiters)—or, of course, if they trade for Chris Paul.

Toronto Raptors

Slotting the Raptors among the disclaimers has nothing to do with their losing Kawhi Leonard and everything to do with team president Masai Ujiri.

Toronto can carve out more than $74 million in space if it holds off on a Pascal Siakam extension and renounces every other free agent. That's while penciling in a salary for the No. 15 pick (estimated finish) and assuming Stanley Johnson exercises his player option.

Here's the thing: Next summer is not the offseason to have that much scratch. Ujiri knows this, and he's no doubt planning for it. Expect the Raptors to take a more conservative approach unless a stud restricted free agent becomes gettable or Anthony Davis develops the itch to play in Canada.