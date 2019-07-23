Redskins Rumors: Mason Foster Released Ahead of Washington Training Camp

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington released veteran linebacker Mason Foster on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports' JP Finlay.

Foster was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make $2.25 million in 2019. According to 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen, the 30-year-old linebacker had a cap number of $4.25 million this year:

When he signed a two-year deal in January 2018, he said, h/t ESPN's John Keim, that he wanted "to leave my mark in D.C. before I walk away from football." His time with the team has now come to an end.

The 2011 third-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had played in the nation's capital since 2015. He piled up 120-plus tackles in two of the last three seasons, including a career-high 131 last year.

In December, screenshots emerged of direct messages from Foster's Instagram account in which he criticized the Washington team and fanbase using explicit language. He later apologized for the incident:

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Washington attempted to shop Foster in March.

Linebacker Reuben Foster tore his ACL in May, leading the team to sign Jon Bostic. Per Finlay, Bostic signed for less than $2 million.

Washington also drafted linebacker Cole Holcomb out of North Carolina in the fifth round in April.