Redskins Rumors: Mason Foster Released Ahead of Washington Training Camp

Redskins Rumors: Mason Foster Released Ahead of Washington Training CampJuly 23, 2019
Washington released veteran linebacker Mason Foster on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports' JP Finlay.
Foster was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make $2.25 million in 2019. According to 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen, the 30-year-old linebacker had a cap number of $4.25 million this year:
Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen
The #Redskins were planning on Jon Bostic and Shaun-Dion Hamilton starting at ILB. Mason Foster possessed the team's 10th highest cap number entering camp ($4.25M). This is probably also a vote of confidence in 5th-round pick Cole Holcomb, who made 100 tackles at UNC last year.
When he signed a two-year deal in January 2018, he said, h/t ESPN's John Keim, that he wanted "to leave my mark in D.C. before I walk away from football." His time with the team has now come to an end.
The 2011 third-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had played in the nation's capital since 2015. He piled up 120-plus tackles in two of the last three seasons, including a career-high 131 last year.
PFF WAS Redskins @PFF_Redskins
Mason Foster had a 58.4 overall grade last year which was 67th best out of 96 qualified LB’s. His best season with the #Redskins came in 2016 where he finished with a 79.6 overall grade. #HTTR https://t.co/ErL1mK82bV
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
#Redskins are releasing LB Mason Foster, per @ErinHawksworth Foster was ranked as the 66th best LB in the league according to @PFF with overall grade of 58.4 in 2018. He's been a starter for the team since 2016. Foster attacked the team and fan base on social media last year.
In December, screenshots emerged of direct messages from Foster's Instagram account in which he criticized the Washington team and fanbase using explicit language. He later apologized for the incident:
JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS
Mason Foster says he loves the fans. And he’s deeply sorry. https://t.co/jDeBJhFBx3
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Washington attempted to shop Foster in March.
Linebacker Reuben Foster tore his ACL in May, leading the team to sign Jon Bostic. Per Finlay, Bostic signed for less than $2 million.
Washington also drafted linebacker Cole Holcomb out of North Carolina in the fifth round in April.
10 Training Camp Questions for Redskins