Redskins Rumors: Mason Foster Released Ahead of Washington Training Camp

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

Washington Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington released veteran linebacker Mason Foster on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports' JP Finlay.

Foster was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make $2.25 million in 2019. According to 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen, the 30-year-old linebacker had a cap number of $4.25 million this year:

When he signed a two-year deal in January 2018, he said, h/t ESPN's John Keim, that he wanted "to leave my mark in D.C. before I walk away from football." His time with the team has now come to an end.

The 2011 third-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had played in the nation's capital since 2015. He piled up 120-plus tackles in two of the last three seasons, including a career-high 131 last year.

In December, screenshots emerged of direct messages from Foster's Instagram account in which he criticized the Washington team and fanbase using explicit language. He later apologized for the incident:

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Washington attempted to shop Foster in March.

Linebacker Reuben Foster tore his ACL in May, leading the team to sign Jon Bostic. Per Finlay, Bostic signed for less than $2 million.

Washington also drafted linebacker Cole Holcomb out of North Carolina in the fifth round in April.

Related

    10 Training Camp Questions for Redskins

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    10 Training Camp Questions for Redskins

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Derrius Guice and Colt McCoy Expected to Be Active for Camp

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Derrius Guice and Colt McCoy Expected to Be Active for Camp

    Zachary Neel
    via Redskins Wire

    Report: Cowboys Cutting Allen Hurns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Cutting Allen Hurns

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting This Year's Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting This Year's Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report