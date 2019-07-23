Report: Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan Withdraw from Team USA for FIBA World Cup

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan are reportedly set to withdraw from Team USA training camp ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports replayed the update Tuesday on Lillard, while Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic noted DeRozan's decision to skip international play this summer.

