Check out These Render Images of Dodger Stadium's Plans for $100M Renovations

Check out These Render Images of Dodger Stadium's Plans for $100M RenovationsJuly 23, 2019
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, the team is expected to make significant upgrades to Dodger Stadium during the offseason.
Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that the Dodgers will spend approximately $100 million to renovate the 57-year-old stadium. Not only will there be new "home run" seats added, but new escalators, elevators and bridges will provide fans access to the entire stadium, regardless of ticket, for the first time ever.
The new centerfield plaza will be two acres with new food options, a beer garden, two sports bars, a children’s play area and live music area. Fans will be able to watch the game from above a new batters eye in center field and from standing positions that ring the seating areas. https://t.co/HoT0Md8tZB
The left and right field pavilions will have new restrooms, enclosed bars under the pavilions with views into the bullpens, enhanced ADA seating and two rows of high-end “home run seats” just beyond the outfield wall in front of the pavilion seats where there is currently a gap. https://t.co/fViC6AgPuy
Elevators and escalators will be built in the right and left side of the stadium. Bridges will connect the new standing-room decks to the rest of the stadium. It will be the first time fans will be able to walk the entire ballpark’s perimeter from any level inside Dodger Stadium. https://t.co/3ObvjxSKmf
The entrance to the new plaza will feature a Jackie Robinson statue, relocated from the left field reserve plaza. It will also serve as permanent home for the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” plaques. The speaker tower in center field will also be replaced with a new sound system. https://t.co/DkEdPWm7Jc
A new sound system and enclosed bars with views into the bullpen will be among the upgrades made to the ballpark.
Dodgers president and chief executive Stan Kasten said of the renovations, per Markazi:
"When we got here in 2012 we recognized then what remains true today—the design and construction of Dodger Stadium is a work of genius. It is the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball. But when we got here, there had been 50 years' worth of work that needed to be done to make it a 21st century ballpark. It's the third-oldest ballpark in baseball, but it now offers all the amenities of a modern-day ballpark."
Kasten noted that it was "the perfect time" to make the upgrades with the Midsummer Classic coming to town next year.
According to Forbes, the Dodgers ($3.3 billion) are the second-most valuable franchise in MLB, trailing only the New York Yankees ($4.6 billion). The club reportedly generated $522 million in revenue last year on its road to a second consecutive trip to the World Series, and it is projected to net $549 million in stadium revenue this year.
Per Forbes, Dodger Stadium—which currently seats 56,000 people—cost $18 million to build in 1962.
