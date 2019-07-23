Check out These Render Images of Dodger Stadium's Plans for $100M Renovations

Ron Blum/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, the team is expected to make significant upgrades to Dodger Stadium during the offseason.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that the Dodgers will spend approximately $100 million to renovate the 57-year-old stadium. Not only will there be new "home run" seats added, but new escalators, elevators and bridges will provide fans access to the entire stadium, regardless of ticket, for the first time ever.

A new sound system and enclosed bars with views into the bullpen will be among the upgrades made to the ballpark.

Dodgers president and chief executive Stan Kasten said of the renovations, per Markazi:

"When we got here in 2012 we recognized then what remains true today—the design and construction of Dodger Stadium is a work of genius. It is the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball. But when we got here, there had been 50 years' worth of work that needed to be done to make it a 21st century ballpark. It's the third-oldest ballpark in baseball, but it now offers all the amenities of a modern-day ballpark."

Kasten noted that it was "the perfect time" to make the upgrades with the Midsummer Classic coming to town next year.

According to Forbes, the Dodgers ($3.3 billion) are the second-most valuable franchise in MLB, trailing only the New York Yankees ($4.6 billion). The club reportedly generated $522 million in revenue last year on its road to a second consecutive trip to the World Series, and it is projected to net $549 million in stadium revenue this year.

Per Forbes, Dodger Stadium—which currently seats 56,000 people—cost $18 million to build in 1962.