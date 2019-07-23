Redskins' Landon Collins Won't Say 'Giants': 'No Point in Saying Their Name'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

New Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins speaks during an NFL football press conference, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the New York Giants, Washington safety Landon Collins has no interest in even acknowledging his former team by name.

During a recent interview on 106.7 The Fan, Collins referred to the Giants as "the other team I was on." When host Chris Lingebach asked him if he made that reference intentionally, the 25-year-old made his stance clear.

"It's no point," Collins said, per Lingebach. "It's no point in saying their name."

              

