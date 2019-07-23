Former UCLA RB Craig Lee Reportedly Arrested for Attempted Murder

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former UCLA running back Craig Lee was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles and charged with both attempted murder and attempted robbery.

According to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, court documents show that Lee and at least two other men were arrested in connection with events at Kings Palace Marijuana Dispensary in Jurupa Valley, California, on June 30, 2016.

One of the men allegedly shot an employee before leaving the store when a security guard returned fire in what prosecutors have called a "robbery gone wrong."

Lee's family released a statement on the matter, saying, "Anyone that knows Craig should know pulling a gun on someone with intentions to murder them is not in his character."

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Lee's family on his behalf in an effort to get him legal representation. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman and Lee's former UCLA teammate Kenny Clark is among those who have donated thus far.

Lee is a Redlands, California, native who was ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports when he committed to UCLA in 2013.

While big things were expected out of Lee on the field, he never played a down at UCLA because of academic issues, which eventually led to his dismissal in 2015.

Lee is being held on $1 million bond and is set to be arraigned Thursday.