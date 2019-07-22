James Holzhauer: Browns Are 'Worst Bet' to Win Super Bowl, Offers Up His Picks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Don't bet on the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl.

That is the advice sports gambler James Holzhauer, of Jeopardy fame, offered during a conversation with Peter King of NBC Sports.

"If I had to pick a team or two to make it to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, the boring answer is the Patriots and the Rams. Everyone knows these guys are the best teams out there. But if you're looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them. I can't believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they're probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now."

That Holzhauer suggested the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are worthwhile selections may not be exciting for some fans after they reached the last Super Bowl, but most of the key pieces on both sides are returning.

As for Cleveland, the future seems bright with 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield under center throwing to Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and David Njoku, but the Jeopardy champion isn't ready to jump aboard the hype train.

After all, the Browns haven't even made the playoffs since the 2002 season and are coming off an 11th straight losing campaign. They were also just 6-7 in Mayfield starts in 2018, so it's not as if they were unbeatable after switching to the Oklahoma product.

That a 7-8-1 season from the Browns has generated so much excitement says a lot about where the franchise was prior to picking Mayfield, but going from 11 straight losing seasons to the Lombardi Trophy is too big a leap in Holzhauer's eyes.