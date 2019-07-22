Knicks' Marcus Morris Talks Backing out of Spurs Offer, Leaving Rich Paul, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 30: Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point shot as the buzzer expired at the end of the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on November 30, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Marcus Morris shed some light on an offseason that saw him leave agent Rich Paul and spurn the San Antonio Spurs to sign with the New York Knicks

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported July 6 that Morris had agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs. However, Morris ultimately signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks after New York renegotiated its agreement with Reggie Bullock.

In an interview with Charania, Morris said he respects Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and the team's front office and that he called the Spurs to inform them of his final decision. He added the Knicks weren't in the picture when he first settled on San Antonio's offer.

"I was under the impression that I didn't have anything left," he said. "I thought at the time that the Spurs deal was all that I had. The process wasn't what I expected and it didn't go the right way."

A native of Philadelphia, Morris also said playing in New York also puts him much closer to home than San Antonio would have.

The veteran forward didn't elaborate too much on why he wanted to seek new representation beyond telling Charania, "It was my decision and I had to make the best decision for me and my family."

Morris also disputed the notion Paul steered him away from accepting a deal from the Los Angeles Clippers. According to The Athletic's Frank Isola, the Clippers tabled a three-year, $41 million contract, which Morris turned down.

Morris told Charania that Paul had advised him to sign with the Clippers, who subsequently set their sights on Maurice Harkless. They acquired him in a trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers.

