Giants Rumors: Eli Manning, Daniel Jones Won't Have Open QB Competition

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants used the No. 6 overall pick of the NFL draft to select quarterback Daniel Jones, but the rookie won't likely have a fair chance to win the starting job from veteran Eli Manning.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network explained Monday that it's "not really an open quarterback competition" for the Giants:

The team wants to prevent Jones from getting "complacent," but Manning will be the Week 1 starter barring an injury.

This is a slight change from last month when head coach Pat Shurmur left the door open about Jones potentially starting in Week 1.

"You never know what is going to happen," Shurmur said at the time, per Jordan Raananof ESPN.

While this raised some eyebrows, indications for the rest of the offseason have been that Manning will retain his role after starting all but one game over the last 14 seasons.

The head coach left little room for interpretation when he explained the depth chart in May.

"At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That's where we're at," Shurmur said, per Reuters (via Yahoo).

Even at the time of the draft, the Giants said there was no rush to get Jones on the field.

"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model where [Aaron] Rodgers sat for three years," general manager Dave Gettleman said, per Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today. "Who knows?"

Manning has struggled at times over the past few years, but it seems as though Jones should get used to waiting on the bench.