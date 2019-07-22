Redskins Rumors: Trent Williams Likely to Hold out over Contract, Medical Issues

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins don't expect to have seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams for the start of training camp Thursday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Williams wants a new contract with the team and feels dissatisfied "with their handling of his medical situation." The offensive lineman has two more years remaining on his current deal but no more guaranteed money. He counts for $14.7 million against the salary cap during each of the next two seasons.

As for his health, Williams hasn't played a full season since 2013 and dealt with a serious medical issue in the spring. Rapoport reported in April the 31-year-old had a "growth or tumor" on his head. Fearing the growth could be malignant, doctors removed it.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in June that Williams had requested a trade, citing how Washington handled the episode. La Canfora added he "vowed not to play for them."

Based on his performance, Washington could formally place Williams on the trade market and likely command a pretty healthy return. The obvious concern is how the team could turn around and replace him at this point of the offseason.

Morgan Moses is a more natural right tackle, and Ereck Flowers has largely been a disaster at both tackle positions to this point in his career. The free agents still available are generally unsigned for a reason, so that avenue wouldn't be productive, either.

If its relationship with Williams is broken beyond repair, Washington's only move is to trade him. Otherwise, it should do everything it can to satisfy his demands and get him back on the field in time for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8.