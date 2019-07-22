Pelicans' Zion Williamson Withdraws from USA Select Team for FIBA World Cup

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) smiles during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Steve Marcus/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson has withdrawn from the USA Basketball Select Team ahead of training for the FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

Williamson is the sixth player to pass on participating with Team USA, joining Bradley Beal, James Harden, Anthony Davis, CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cowboys, Yankees Top Forbes' Most Valuable Teams List

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cowboys, Yankees Top Forbes' Most Valuable Teams List

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Dirk Thinks Free-Agency Drama Is Good for NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dirk Thinks Free-Agency Drama Is Good for NBA

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards to Offer Beal 3-Yr, $111M Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards to Offer Beal 3-Yr, $111M Extension

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cam Reddish Signs with Nike

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cam Reddish Signs with Nike

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report