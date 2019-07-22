Pelicans' Zion Williamson Withdraws from USA Select Team for FIBA World Cup

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Withdraws from USA Select Team for FIBA World CupJuly 22, 2019
New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson has withdrawn from the USA Basketball Select Team ahead of training for the FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Williamson and the Pelicans are focused on having the top pick fully integrated into the franchise and its new additions this offseason -- as quickly as possible. USA has available pool of names to choose from even as players withdraw. https://t.co/8RZjRL1qyc
Williamson is the sixth player to pass on participating with Team USA, joining Bradley Beal, James Harden, Anthony Davis, CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
