Pelicans' Zion Williamson Withdraws from USA Select Team for FIBA World Cup

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson has withdrawn from the USA Basketball Select Team ahead of training for the FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

Williamson is the sixth player to pass on participating with Team USA, joining Bradley Beal, James Harden, Anthony Davis, CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.