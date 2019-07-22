Report: Seahawks' Jarran Reed Suspended 6 Games for Violating NFL Conduct Policy

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 23: Defensive tackle Jarran Reed #90 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after recovering a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will be without star defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Reed is being suspended six games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017. He was not charged or arrested. His appeal was denied Friday morning."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

