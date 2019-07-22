Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. 'Felt Disrespected' by Giants Trade; Rips GM, Coach

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

There is apparently no love lost between Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman or coach Pat Shurmur.

The Cleveland Browns wideout spoke to GQ's Mark Anthony Green about his offseason trade to Cleveland, saying he felt disrespected by Gettleman and Shurmur:

"My initial reaction was not disappointment. … I felt disrespected. Like, after everything I've done for them. This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that. And we went there, and I didn't have a great playoff game. Don't get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I'm supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It's just all bad.

"I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap. I'm not sitting here like, 'It's because of me.' But let's just be real. That's why we're still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren't even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what's going on."

Beckham clarified his remarks to point the finger at Shurmur as the "reason" he's no longer with the franchise while expressing his admiration for Giants president and CEO John Mara:

"I'll forever have respect for Mr. Mara. Everything he's ever done for me, he's shown nothing but love. Even when we were having our talks, it was coming from a place of love. I could always feel it. So I'll forever have respect for him.

"But then to be called like that and then be texted by your coach and be like, 'Oh, yeah, I heard the news.' Yeah, you heard the news? It happened because of you. The reason I'm gone is because of you. It was just tough because of the way I initially felt. On the other side of it, I was excited about a new start because I had been—honestly, I had been praying to God the season before this season for a change."

