4-Star QB Jalen Milroe Commits to Texas over Texas A&M, Baylor and More

photo credit: 247Sports

Jalen Milroe is staying in Texas.

On Sunday, the highly regarded quarterback prospect in the recruiting class of 2021 announced he will join the Texas Longhorns instead of schools such as Texas A&M, Baylor and others:

Milroe, who checks in at 6'1½" and 194 pounds, is a 4-star prospect and the No. 74 overall player, No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 11 player from the state of Texas in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Longhorns' newest signal-caller wasted little time choosing his school, as Mike Roach of 247Sports reported he received a scholarship offer from Texas after camping with the Big 12 team this summer.

Roach also noted wide receiver Quaydarius Davis and tight end Lake McRee are part of the same class for the Longhorns, which means Milroe will have some targets to work with when he is under center.

He will be part of a crowded future quarterback room considering Texas already has commitments from Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson in its 2020 class, although the latter can be designated as a versatile athlete who can play elsewhere if needed.

Milroe stands out because of his speed, ability to break loose of pressure in the pocket and tendency to make plays with his legs. However, Gabe Brooks of 247Sports pointed to his "impressive zip, particularly over the middle of the field," underscoring how he is capable of beating defenses in multiple ways.

Texas is trending in the right direction under head coach Tom Herman and improved from 7-6 in his first year to 10-4 with a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia last year. That improvement figures to continue if it consistently finds success on the trail with prospects such as Milroe who can carry the offense for years to come.