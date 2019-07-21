Lakers Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Claimed off Waivers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers claimed power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo off waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Antetokounmpo is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He appeared in two games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2018-19, playing 11 total minutes and scoring two points.

