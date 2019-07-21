Lakers Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Claimed off Waivers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Dallas Mavericks looks on in the Nike Zoom Freak 1 shoes against Croatia during the 2019 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers claimed power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo off waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Antetokounmpo is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He appeared in two games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2018-19, playing 11 total minutes and scoring two points.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

