Former FIU DB Emmanuel Lubin Dies at 21 Following Car Accident

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former Florida International defensive back Emmanuel Lubin died Saturday after being involved in a car accident, the university announced.

He was 21.

"Tragically, we lost a great young man in Emmanuel Lubin last night," FIU coach Butch Davis said in a statement. "He was a hard worker, great teammate and was respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU. His character, work ethic and leadership were instrumental in leading our program to success these past two seasons. Our football program is mourning his loss and we will honor Emmanuel every day moving forward. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family."

Details regarding the accident are still unclear.

Lubin recorded 83 tackles and one interception across 45 games during his collegiate career at FIU. He is the brother of former NFL cornerback E.J. Biggers and stepbrother of former NFL safety Louis Delmas.

Former teammate Tyree Johnson posted a letter about Lubin on Sunday, thanking him for helping him "grow as a man just by talking to me and telling me the s--t I needed to hear...helping me get out of my depression stage when I was scared to tell anybody how I felt...

“Anybody who knows you would never say anything bad on your name because you literally lit up any room you were in...I never told you this because I assumed you knew, but you made me the man I am today. If it wasn’t for you, I’ll still be the same Teejayy from four years ago.”

FIU's statement says Lubin was pursuing a degree in liberal studies at the university. He went undrafted in 2019 but had "aspirations to play football professionally."