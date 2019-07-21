Video: Hawks' Trae Young Says Lonzo Ball's Brother LaMelo Could Be Top 3 Pick

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

Trae Young has been working out with LaMelo Ball in Los Angeles, and suffice to say he's come away impressed with the 17-year-old point guard.

The Atlanta Hawks guard said Ball is "possibly" worth the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, though he avoided saying it should be a lock.

"I'm not a GM, I'm a player, so I don't know," Young said. "He'll be good in the league. If he's [pick No.] 1, 2, 3, regardless he'll be a good player."

247Sports ranked him as the No. 22 overall player in the 2019 high school class, though B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had him going No. 7 in his Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, which published June 23.

Ball, 6'6", is headed to Australia (Illawarra Hawks) to play professional basketball, and he and RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers) will make the trip worth it for NBA general managers.

Other contenders to go No. 1 include Memphis' James Wiseman, Georgia's Anthony Edwards and North Carolina's Cole Anthony.