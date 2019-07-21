Video: Hawks' Trae Young Says Lonzo Ball's Brother LaMelo Could Be Top 3 Pick

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, BC Prienu Vytautas's LaMelo Ball is shown in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match against BC Zalgiris-2 in Prienai, Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent. Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday's, Oct. 1, 2018, exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers' father, LaVar Ball. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

Trae Young has been working out with LaMelo Ball in Los Angeles, and suffice to say he's come away impressed with the 17-year-old point guard.

The Atlanta Hawks guard said Ball is "possibly" worth the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, though he avoided saying it should be a lock.

"I'm not a GM, I'm a player, so I don't know," Young said. "He'll be good in the league. If he's [pick No.] 1, 2, 3, regardless he'll be a good player."

247Sports ranked him as the No. 22 overall player in the 2019 high school class, though B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had him going No. 7 in his Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, which published June 23. 

Ball, 6'6", is headed to Australia (Illawarra Hawks) to play professional basketball, and he and RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers) will make the trip worth it for NBA general managers.

Other contenders to go No. 1 include Memphis' James Wiseman, Georgia's Anthony Edwards and North Carolina's Cole Anthony.

Related

    James Harden Is 'Good' with Chris Paul

    'There was a lot of false talk...me and Chris had constant communication'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Harden Is 'Good' with Chris Paul

    'There was a lot of false talk...me and Chris had constant communication'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bucks Sign Kyle Korver to One-Year Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bucks Sign Kyle Korver to One-Year Deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Paul: Players Don't Talk Money in Locker Rooms

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chris Paul: Players Don't Talk Money in Locker Rooms

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Kuzma Ready to Be the Lakers' 3rd Star?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Kuzma Ready to Be the Lakers' 3rd Star?

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report