Wolves Beat Manchester City in 2019 Asia Trophy Final on Penalties

Wolves won the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday when they beat Manchester City 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, China.

The first half saw City dominate for long spells, and Raheem Sterling spurned a huge opportunity to give his side the lead in the 20th minute when he fired over the bar from the penalty spot after Leroy Sane was fouled by Adama Traore.

After the break, the intensity of the match slowed and the quality dwindled, with David Silva going closest with a free-kick that was stopped by Rui Patricio.

The goalless 90 minutes meant penalties were needed to decide the game. The goalkeepers starred again, with each team netting just one of their first three efforts.

Taylor Perry and Ruben Vinagre then netted for Wolves before Patrico produced his third save of the shootout to win the trophy, stopping Lukas Nmecha's shot.

After the clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United—won 1-0 by the latter—earlier in the day at the same stadium, the supporters in attendance were already warmed up by the time the final kicked off.

They were treated to some sharp play by City in the early exchanges of the match. Sterling was operating at the point of the attack, and as the club's official Twitter account noted, he and Kevin De Bruyne were looking lively:



However, Sterling didn't seize his chance to put City ahead. He grabbed the ball after Sane was bundled over and aimed his penalty for the top corner, only to see it comfortably clear the crossbar:



Sterling then missed another good opportunity when he snatched at his shot after Danilo's deflected effort dropped to him in the penalty area.

Wolves tried to counter through the pace of Traore on the right flank, although chances rarely came about for them.

By the time the referee blew the half time whistle, both sets of players appeared to be struggling with the punishing humidity in Shanghai.

City manager Pep Guardiola was making the most of the drinks breaks to dish out some instructions, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News:



At the interval, Guardiola made four substitutions, with Sterling and De Bruyne among those withdrawn. David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker entered the action.

Meanwhile, Wolves chose to give some younger players a chance to make their mark, per Nathan Judah of the Express & Star:



With the heat failing to cease, the pitch cutting up and a flurry of further changes from both sides, the momentum drained from the game in the second period.

As such, it was no surprise the best chance came from a dead ball situation, with David Silva's long-range effort prompting a spectacular stop from Patricio. That save eventually led to penalties, where the Portuguese was again the hero.