Cowboys News: Byron Jones Targeting Week 1 Return from Surgery on Hip Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After undergoing offseason hip surgery, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones is hoping to be back by the season opener against the New York Giants.

According to Mickey Spagnola of the team's official site, the team will be patient in getting him ready for the season.

"All along the Cowboys have been targeting his return for the season opener, but hopefully at that," Spagnola wrote. "So, don't expect to see much of Jones in training camp, and if so, certainly no more than individual and walk-through drills."

Jones was targeting a training camp return when he underwent surgery in March, and this goal continued into June.

"Definitely. I want to be back at training camp," Jones said, per Nick Eatman of the team's official site. "I want to be back with my teammates and play in the preseason games. That's the target."

However, Todd Archer of ESPN later reported the Cowboys expected him to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

It now appears as though he could be at risk of missing the entire preseason.

Jones has proved to be an invaluable member of the defense over the past couple seasons, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He was named second-team All-Pro while playing a significant role in the No. 6 scoring defense in the NFL.

The good news is he has never missed a regular-season game in his four years in the NFL, and Dallas will hope this trend can continue in 2019.