Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Plans to Travel out of Country amid Holdout Buzz

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott "is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country" in advance of the team's training camp beginning July 25.

That news was reported by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who previously wrote July 15 that Elliott has "privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract."

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports followed that report and tweeted that the running back "hasn’t made a decision to hold out of Cowboys camp" but that he was "absolutely thinking it through and definitely wants an extension in the works."

Elliott gained 2,001 scrimmage yards and scored nine touchdowns in 15 games last season.

