Jazz 2019-20 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The Utah Jazz enter the 2019-20 season with higher hopes than at any point since Karl Malone and John Stockton hung up their jerseys in the early 2000s.

Young star Donovan Mitchell should take a leap as he enters his third year, Rudy Gobert is the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and the front office went about fixing nearly every hole on their roster.

Ricky Rubio, whose skill set never fit in Quin Snyder's system, has been replaced by Mike Conley, a point guard who fits like a glove. Bojan Bogdanovic came over from Utah to space the floor, and Ed Davis signed as an underrated backup big.

The Jazz have all the makings of a great regular-season team. They're deep, have no glaring weaknesses in their starting five and possess versatile talent who bring it every night. There's a legitimate question about how things will hold up in the playoffs when the need for superstar-level talent becomes more of a factor.

The Western Conference is loaded with power couples. The Jazz view themselves as a 2003-04 Pistons-type team, hoping the sum of the parts overcomes the elite talent.

Here's a look at how things should play out after their schedule was released Monday.

2019-20 Details

Season Opener: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Oct. 23)

Championship Odds: +1400 (Caesars)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Memphis Grizzlies (Nov. 15)

The Grizzlies are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild, so this won't carry much intrigue from a basketball standpoint. But Conley was the final holdout from the Grit-and-Grind era in Memphis. He was seemingly headed toward being a franchise lifer before the team's latest iteration at a retooling failed, leaving them with no choice but to send out Marc Gasol at the deadline and Conley this summer.

The reception Conley receives from the Memphis crowd will be nothing short of glowing. He's the only member of that core (assuming we're excluding Rudy Gay) to actually begin his career with the franchise, and he's the Grizzlies' leader in nearly every major category.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera said earlier this summer that the team plans to retire Conley's No. 11: