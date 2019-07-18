Heisman Trophy 2019 Odds: Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa Early Co-Favorites

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa met in the National Championship Game last year, with Lawrence and the Tigers prevailing. Now, the two are co-favorites in the 2019 Heisman Trophy chase.

The pair of quarterbacks lead the pack at plus-250, followed by Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (+700), Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (+1000) and Texas' Sam Ehlinger (+1200). Not surprisingly, all five favorites are quarterbacks—16 of the last 18 Heisman winners have played that position.

Lawrence might be the safest money of them all. The sophomore quarterback threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions as a true freshman, but more importantly, he absolutely carved Alabama to shreds in the National Championship Game, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

To put that in perspective, Alabama gave up just 178.4 passing yards per game last season, 13th in the nation. It's taken a special player to beat Alabama in recent seasons. Lawrence is very obviously that type of special.

But Tagovailoa is obviously no slouch. He not only threw for 3,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions—completing an impressive 67.7 percent of his passes—he also rushed for 190 yards and another five scores.

That was good enough to make him the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last year behind 2019 top overall NFL draft pick Kyler Murray.

But don't sleep on Hurts, Martinez or Ehlinger.

Hurts was Alabama's starter before Tagovailoa took his job, and his late-game heroics against Georgia during last year's SEC Championship Game—leading the team to two straight touchdowns after Tagovailoa left the game with an injury—won the Crimson Tide a conference title.

In Lincoln Riley's dynamic, spread offense, he should post major numbers.

Martinez, meanwhile, is emerging as one of college football's next great dual threats, throwing for 2,617 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year while rushing for 629 yards and another eight scores in 11 games.

Nebraska's six straight losses to start the season and 4-8 record overall kept Martinez from being more of a household name, but he has dynamic talent.

Finally, Ehlinger showed his potential in his sophomore season, throwing for 3,292 yards, 25 scores and five interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes. Terry Bradshaw and Baker Mayfield may not be big fans of Ehlinger, but he'll have the opportunity to shut up his critics this season.