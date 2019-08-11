Bayley Beats Ember Moon, Retains SmackDown Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bayley defeated Ember Moon at SummerSlam on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Moon was a game challenger, as evidenced by the fact the titleholder had to go to the second rope and hit the Bayley to Belly suplex for the win.

Sunday marked the biggest opportunity of The War Goddess' main roster career after she previously held the NXT Women's Championship on WWE's developmental brand.

Moon was called up the night after WrestleMania 34, but she struggled to gain her footing and maintain a push. Injuries also played a role in that after she suffered an elbow problem during the Royal Rumble match and went on to miss a few months of action.

The Shenom resurfaced at this year's Show of Shows as part of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, and in the weeks leading up to the announcement she would face Bayley at SummerSlam, she was engaged in a rivalry with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

On the July 16 edition of SmackDown, Moon enlisted Bayley as her partner in a tag team match against Rose and Deville, and the impromptu tandem prevailed.

After the victory, The Hugger got on the mic and openly wondered who she should face at SummerSlam. She insisted she wanted a new opponent who deserved an opportunity and settled on Moon after her strong performance in the tag match.

The War Goddess' installation as No. 1 contender came as something of a surprise since she hadn't been presented as a credible championship threat in the previous weeks and months.

Bayley entered SummerSlam on a roll since winning the SmackDown women's title at Money in the Bank on the same night she won the MITB ladder match in May.

The Hugger scored a victory over Alexa Bliss at Stomping Grounds and then beat The Goddess and Nikki Cross in a handicap match at Extreme Rules to retain the title.

Moon represented a new challenge as she is one of the most athletic and unique Superstars WWE has to offer. It can be argued her Eclipse finisher is among the best and most devastating in all of wrestling.

However, Bayley managed to overcome The War Goddess and retain the title at SummerSlam, but the rivalry is still fresh and a rematch isn't out of the question.

