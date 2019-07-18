Report: Broncos' Todd Davis to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Tear

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis suffered a partial calf tear at training camp Thursday but is expected to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

That news is per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, who said Davis will miss three to four weeks of training camp and preseason action but should be okay for the Broncos' Week 1 opener against the Oakland Raiders on Monday, Sept. 9.

Jhabvala reported earlier in the day that Davis was "limping pretty good" and was eventually carted off the field after suffering the injury.

The 27-year-old Davis started all 16 games for the Broncos last season and amassed 114 tackles (80 solo), one interception and one half-sack.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.