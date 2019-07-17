Alabama LB Dylan Moses Says Crimson Tide's Best Better Than Clemson's

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The past is in the past for Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses.

A little over seven months after the Clemson Tigers routed Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Moses answered in the affirmative when asked by ESPN's Alex Scarborough at SEC media days Wednesday if the Tide's best is better than the Tigers'.

"It was more so just preparation," Moses said of the loss to Clemson. "I wouldn't say they were a better team because we both have great athletes on both sides of the ball. But it was like we didn't prepare as much for Clemson and they obviously prepared for us. They game-planned better than us."

The junior also noted that he holds "a lot of confidence" in Alabama moving forward.

From an individual perspective, Moses tallied 86 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 15 games last season. In the title game, he registered four tackles (three solo) as the Tigers ravaged the Tide's defense for 482 total yards.

Outside of what Moses dubbed superior game planning, Alabama had the uncertain medical status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to deal with. The Heisman finalist was struggling with a high ankle sprain that he described as "80-85 percent" healed ahead of the big game, the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported at the time.

Alabama's offense struggled behind two interceptions by Tagovailoa in the game. Prior to the SEC Championship, in which he suffered his ankle injury, the sophomore had tossed only two picks all season.

Clemson, meanwhile, benefitted from a coming-of-age performance by true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 347 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The continued development of Lawrence and Tagovailoa will be dissected throughout the 2019 season. Unfortunately for college football fans, Alabama and Clemson aren't scheduled to play each other—unless they rematch for the 2020 College Football Playoff Championship Game.

According to Vegas Insider, 'Bama and Clemson each hold 9-4 odds to win the title.