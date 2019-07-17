4-Star QB Haynes King Commits to Texas A&M over Tennessee

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

Haynes King, who's listed as the class of 2020's third-best dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports' composite rankings, has chosen to attend Texas A&M.

King revealed the news to Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal (h/t Gerry Hamilton of ESPN.com) and cited Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher as a major reason.

"(Coach) Jimbo Fisher, he's proven to develop quarterbacks and put them into the league," King told Henry.

"He's been very successful at that. He coaches you hard, and I'm used to that. He coaches you like you're his son. He's going to be there for you and care for you, but when it comes down to practice time, he's going to get on you because it's for the better."

King attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas.

Per Henry, the 6'2½", 189-pound King chose Texas A&M over Tennessee, Auburn and Duke, with the Vols "in contention" until the very end. He received 27 offers overall.



In addition to Fisher, King referenced his familiarity with the Aggies offense, proximity to home, their top recruiting classes and the SEC atmosphere for his choice.

"Most of the plays they run I've either already run or I've seen, so I'm comfortable with their offense," King said regarding the Aggies' system.

"But they're selling me on running that offense and a couple of times a game utilizing my legs. At certain points in the game, you need a game-changer, and everybody's not looking for that (QB run), them pop them with that and it's a game-changing play."

Longview is fewer than 200 miles from College Station, so a day trip is possible for anyone from his hometown who wants to see his home games.

And Texas A&M has started the class of 2020 recruiting cycle strong, ranking ninth, per 247Sports' composite.

Charles Power of 247Sports raved about King after he revealed his decision, writing the following in part:

"King tests as the most athletic quarterback in the 2020 cycle. At The Opening Finals, King ripped off a verified 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 4.02-second shuttle and jumped 36.2 inches. He's faster and more explosive than many of the top-ranked skill players.

"That athleticism transfers over to the field. He had the best footwork at the Elite 11. No other quarterback was close to King when it came to getting speed and depth in taking drops from under center. He's exceptional throwing on the move and actually may be better passing on the run than stationary at this point."

Per Henry, King completed 183 of 273 passes for 3,665 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions during his junior year. He also carried the ball for 568 yards and eight touchdowns. The campaign finished with Longview winning the Class 6A, Division II state championship with a 16-0 mark.