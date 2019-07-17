Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: 'Multiple GMs' Expect Blue Jays to Deal Pitcher

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman earned his first All-Star selection earlier this month, but he could be on the move in the next couple of weeks.

"He's gettable, and multiple GMs expect Stroman to be dealt before July 31," Jeff Passan of ESPN reported.



The 28-year-old won't be a free agent until after the 2020 season, but Toronto could want to make a deal while the player's value is high. Considering the squad is just 36-60 entering Wednesday, there is no reason to keep him on the roster in an attempt to compete.

Stroman also is putting together one of the best seasons of his career, totaling a 3.25 ERA that helps overlook his 5-10 record. This has been a good bounce back from when he posted a 5.54 ERA in 19 starts last season.

Although he had been dealing with a pectoral injury, he returned Sunday and produced a quality start with three runs allowed in six innings against the New York Yankees.

Interestingly, the Yankees are one of the teams hoping to acquire the pitcher and might have just gotten a first-hand look.

According to Scott Mitchell of TSN, New York and the Minnesota Twins have both inquired about a possible deal for both Stroman and closer Ken Giles. This type of move would add some valuable depth to either pitching staff while helping them remain in first place in their respective divisions.

On the other hand, teams might have to be concerned about Stroman's inconsistency.

The pitcher doesn't strike out many batters and sometimes has a problem with walks, creating an FIP that is between 3.71 and 3.92 in each of the past four years, per Baseball Reference. However, his ERA has fluctuated wildly in this span (4.37 in 2016, 3.09 in 2017, 5.54 in 2018, 3.25 in 2019).

While there is hope he is back on the right track after a down year, this could simply be an upswing before he returns to earth in the second half of the year.

With a thin market, however, some squad is likely to take that risk.