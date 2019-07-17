Browns' Baker Mayfield: Odell Beckham Jr. Now Plays for Fans Who 'Actually Care'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Never afraid to stir the pot, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took a veiled shot at New York Giants fans in defense of Odell Beckham Jr.

In an ESPN The Magazine profile by Mina Kimes, Mayfield explained why Beckham is in a better situation than the one he previously had with the Giants.

"He's here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love him and support him and allow him to be himself," Mayfield said. "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."

Kimes wrote that Mayfield brought it up that "it bothers him when people perpetuate misinformation" about Beckham.

In an interview with Jacob Davey of Complex, Beckham admitted there were things with the Giants that he felt were holding him back:

"I just felt with the Giants I was just stuck at a place that wasn’t working for me anymore. I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to reach my full potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn't see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I'm just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role."

Even though there were many well-documented issues between Beckham and the Giants during his five seasons with the organization, there wasn't any indication New York fans were turning on him. The response from that group after he was dealt in March to the Browns blamed Giants management.

Giants fans certainly have a right to be upset with the organization's direction right now. They have won eight games in the past two seasons and haven't won a postseason game since 2011.

Whether or not Giants fans did appreciate Beckham while he was there, everyone in Cleveland is eagerly anticipating what the three-time Pro Bowl receiver adds to a Browns offense, especially with Mayfield seemingly poised to become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in his second season.