Report: Former Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan 'Is Dying' from Dementia, Parkinson's

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

Former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan, speaks at a news conference before a 20-year reunion ceremony for Utah Jazz team that reached the 1997 NBA Finals, before the start of their NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan's health is reportedly in decline because of Parkinson's Disease and dementia.

"He is dying," someone close to the Sloan family told Gordon Monson of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Sloan, 77, was diagnosed with the two conditions in April 2016. Monson reported the Hall of Famer is no longer well enough to attend Jazz games.

                    

