Report: Former Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan 'Is Dying' from Dementia, Parkinson's

Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan's health is reportedly in decline because of Parkinson's Disease and dementia.

"He is dying," someone close to the Sloan family told Gordon Monson of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Sloan, 77, was diagnosed with the two conditions in April 2016. Monson reported the Hall of Famer is no longer well enough to attend Jazz games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.