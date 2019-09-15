Angels' Mike Trout to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Foot Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout's season has come to an early end due to lingering problems with his foot.

Per the Angels communications department, Trout still felt pain in his right foot during on-field tests prior to Sunday's game. He's going to have surgery to remove the Morton's neuroma in his right foot this week.

MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger added that Trout's season is over.

Trout had a minor procedure on his foot Monday to help with pain he was dealing with due to a nerve issue. He was originally considered day-to-day but hasn't been in the Angels lineup since Sept. 7.

In his eighth full MLB season, Trout is once again putting up MVP-caliber numbers. He will finish 2019 with a .291/.438/.645 slash line, 45 homers, 104 RBI and 110 runs scored in 134 games.

Despite Trout's best efforts, the Angels enter Sunday fourth in the American League West with a 67-82 record.

Trout has avoided major injuries throughout his career, missing more than 30 games just once. By ending his season now, the Angels are allowing their superstar to get back to full strength in time for spring training next February.