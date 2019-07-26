WWE SummerSlam 2019: Ranking the Top 10 Greatest Title Matches in PPV's HistoryJuly 26, 2019
WWE SummerSlam 2019: Ranking the Top 10 Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History
There are some matches so extraordinary that entire pay-per-views are defined by them. Such is the case with the 10 greatest championship clashes in SummerSlam history.
Whether battled over the WWE, world heavyweight, intercontinental or tag team titles, the matches have become integral to the legacy of the event, making it a must-see entry in the company's annual calendar of extravaganzas.
Those matches have also added to reputations of the competitors involved. From star-making performances to legacy-enhancing showings, they have ensured the Superstars involved live forever.
As the 2019 SummerSlam approaches, relive the 10 championship encounters that have lent the event credibility, elevated the stars involved and secured the show's status as one of the highest-profile spectaculars the industry has to offer.
To find out which 10 matches just missed this countdown, check out entries 11-20, featuring the likes of Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, The Ultimate Warrior and Seth Rollins, over here.
10. TLC Match for the World Heavyweight Title: Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk (2009)
CM Punk's rivalry with Jeff Hardy over the world heavyweight title not only introduced the audience to the holier-than-thou Straight Edge character, but it also culminated in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match that would headline SummerSlam 2009.
Punk beautifully portrayed a heel in disbelief of Hardy's tenacity and creativity in the match type, his facial expressions exhibiting everything from shock and awe to terror as Hardy recovered from any assault he dished and brought some fight of his own.
The most memorable spot of the entire match was Hardy's jaw-dropping swanton bomb from the top of a 20-foot ladder, driving Punk through the announce table.
Hardy rose from a stretcher and took the fight to Punk late but one last shot to the head allowed Punk to dispatch of his rival and retrieve the title for a signature win.
What Makes It Great?
The willingness of both men to take significant bumps.
This was not an example of Hardy putting in all the work, taking enormous bumps to put over the risk of the match. Punk joined in the "fun," putting over his opponent's offense and paying off his loudmouth verbal assaults leading into the match.
Both men recognized it had been quite some time since someone other than John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Batista or Shawn Michaels competed in the main event of a WWE pay-per-view. That they were in that spot for the second month in a row forced them to take the risks, bump for each other and put over the punishment they endured for the sake of the title.
It worked, providing fans the most high-risk main event in the long and illustrious history of the SummerSlam extravaganza.
9. WWE Championship Match: Kurt Angle vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (2001)
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's shocking betrayal of WWE during its war with the WCW/ECW Alliance in the summer of 2001 stunned the wrestling world and led to an intense rivalry between him and the leader of the WWE contingent, Kurt Angle.
At SummerSlam, Angle challenged the turncoat for the WWE Championship in one of the event's forgotten classics.
Austin was ruthless in his hunt for a successful title defense. He brutalized Angle and bloodied him. He relentlessly beat him but no matter what he did or how much he punished the 1996 Olympic gold medalist, Angle refused to stay down.
The Texas Rattlesnake's frustration built, leading him to assault three WWE officials. Angle fought back, dropped Austin with an Angle Slam and appeared to have the championship win in-hand when Alliance referee Nick Patrick called for the bell and disqualified Austin for attacking the other officials.
The finish infuriated fans, led to an eventual rematch a month later and made Angle that much more popular in his first run as a babyface.
What Makes It Great
Angle's resiliency and Austin's brutality.
Steve Austin spent so much time as a babyface fighting from underneath, coming back from the oppressive beatdowns at the hands of The Undertaker, Kane, The Rock and Mankind during the height of The Attitude Era that it had been a long damn time since anyone saw him just ruthlessly pummel and punish someone the way he dominated Angle for the majority of this match.
Angle, conversely, built such sympathy as he fought through the proverbial crimson mask and took the fight to Austin. Then, he transitioned into total badassery, firing up to put Austin away before being screwed over by Patrick and his crooked officiating.
It was, for the Olympian, the first inkling that he could succeed in the role of babyface and a reminder that the goofy character we had watched earlier in the summer could still be a gold medal ass-kicker when necessary.
8. Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title: Triple H vs. the Rock (1998)
D-Generation X and The Nation feuded throughout the summer of 1998, leading to several intensely physical battles between leaders Triple H and The Rock over The Great One's intercontinental title.
At SummerSlam 1998, that chapter of their historic rivalry would come to an end in a ladder match, the first at the event since Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon's near-classic three years earlier.
Oftentimes associated with arrogance and his pure charisma, Rock set aside the one-liners and self-absorbed promos in favor of a focused, ruthlessly aggressive assault on his opponent's injured knee. He brutalized Triple H's knee, leaving the lead degenerate reeling in obvious pain.
Throw in interference from Mark Henry and the odds were against the lead degenerate.
That is, until Chyna interjected herself, delivering a well-timed low blow to Rock that allowed the resilient Triple H to limp his way up the ladder and retrieve the title for the biggest win of his career to that point.
What Makes It Great?
The Rock's breakout.
For months, fans had listened to the arrogant third-generation competitor spew his catchphrases, assume leadership of The Nation and infuriate fans with his holier-than-thou attitude. In this match, though, he demonstrated ruthless aggression the likes of which few realized him capable.
Throw in an unabashed toughness as he fought through a laceration and you have a defining performance that turned the fans in New York's famed Madison Square Garden in his favor.
Chants of "Rocky sucks" gave way to favorable cries of "Rocky! Rocky!" as he limped to the back under his own power, a proud former champion.
It was his performance that not only elevated the quality of the match but, also, set in motion his eventual WWE Championship win three months later at Survivor Series.
7. WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena (2011)
CM Punk was the hottest star in the industry in 2011, thanks to a pipebomb promo that popped audiences and reflected their own thoughts on the WWE product. He spit in the face of convention and longtime fans ate it up. With momentum on his side, he rode it right to a WWE Championship victory over John Cena at Money in the Bank in July.
When he walked out of the company that same night, a new champion was crowned as Cena defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the gold. Almost immediately, Punk returned to television and a match between the champions was made for the main event of SummerSlam.
Punk and Cena built on their classic from the previous pay-per-view, all while working around special referee Triple H, who was interjected into the match to provide authority for Punk to rail against. Dramatic near-falls and false finishes kept fans in Los Angeles on the edges of their seats, every single one of them almost expecting Cena to get his win back.
He did not.
Punk downed the franchise star and pinned him to successfully retain the title, even if the COO of WWE missed Cena's foot draped over the bottom rope.
Of course, the match is known as much for Alberto Del Rio's successful Money in the Bank cash-in moments after the bell, but we'll forget about that for the purposes of this piece.
What Makes It Great?
Cena and Punk had such in-ring chemistry that it was essentially impossible for them to have a bad match.
The sequences they provided, the drama they were able to create and the way they worked within the context of the story being told to provide another Match of the Year candidate was admirable. With Triple H in the equation, they very easily could have fallen into the trap of letting him overshadow what they were able to accomplish.
While they flirted with that fine line, they avoided it and provided the match they wanted to. That match was simply phenomenal and added to the incredible Summer of Punk.
6. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (1991)
Overconfidence will bring even the very best down, a lesson learned by Mr. Perfect at the 1991 SummerSlam.
On that night, he defended the intercontinental championship against long-time tag team specialist Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was seeking a breakout victory and the start of a sustained singles run.
Perfect controlled the match and at one point, appeared well on his way to a successful title defense against The Excellence of Execution. Arrogance would prove his downfall, though, as he tried one too many leg drops to the solar plexus and found himself trapped in the Sharpshooter.
The future Hall of Famer slapped the mat ferociously, the pain intolerable. His championship reign ended, The Hitman's begun and the legacies of the Superstars were forever altered.
Perfect would never again reach the consistent greatness he enjoyed prior to that night in Madison Square Garden while Hart would ride the momentum to the WWE Championship within a year and enormous popularity as one of the company's most iconic Superstars.
What Makes It Great?
The storytelling.
The technical wrestling involved is outstanding but the match is elevated by the narrative of a cocky champion completely overlooking his challenger, only to find out the hard way that he is a worthy opponent.
The fans in New York were so absolutely behind Hart, on the edge of their seats as the underdog overcame the greatness of Perfect, and the outside interference of the champion's manager Coach, to win his first title.
The post-match celebration between Hart, father Stu and mother Helen was icing on the proverbial cake.
5. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena (2013)
The first chapter of Daniel Bryan's monumental run to the top of WWE was written at SummerSlam 2013, where he challenged John Cena for the promotion's top prize in the night's main event.
It was the people's champion vs. the franchise star, the underdog versus the industry icon. The fans in Los Angeles ate every second of the matchup, invested in the idea of Bryan finally being rewarded for three years of extraordinary performances with his first WWE Championship.
Cena, fighting through a torn triceps that had rolled up into his elbow, turned in a gutsy performance in which he put Bryan over strong, all the way to the finish, where he ate a running knee to the face. Three seconds later and he had put Bryan over clean in the center of the ring, passing him the proverbial torch and anointing him as the man capable of carrying the promotion from there on out.
Except, Randy Orton cashed in Money in the Bank, revealed an alliance with special referee and WWE COO Triple H, and left with the gold in the first screwjob Bryan would face in the coming months.
What Makes It Great?
Two things: Bryan's stellar in-ring showing and Cena's ballsy performance.
The idea that Cena fought through the injury that he did, not only to put Bryan over but to do so in a five-star classic, is astonishing. It is further proof of his loyalty to the company and determination to give the fans the best show possible. For the criticisms he faced over the course of his career, his drive to constantly be better and to silence his harshest doubters is inspiring.
As is his toughness.
Bryan, conversely, channeled his own drive and determination into another phenomenal performance. The same guy who had stolen shows in armories in Philadelphia and VFW halls in the midwest rose to the occasion, performed up to the enormity of the show and provided his greatest performance in a WWE ring to date.
He was rewarded with a magical moment whose disappointing conclusion set him up for an even greater moment months later in New Orleans.
4. WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (1994)
The sibling rivalry between Bret and Owen Hart encapsulated WWE in 1994 and at that year's SummerSlam spectacular, they battled inside a steel cage for The Hitman's heavyweight title.
As the Hart family watched from ringside, including the returning "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and the manipulative, calculating Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, Bret and Owen delivered a five-star classic that made up for the lack of blood and barbarism with high drama based on teased escapes.
The finish, which saw Bret trap Owen's legs in the rungs of the cage, then drop to the floor to retain his title, was exactly the creative finish you would expect from two of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots.
The post-match chaos that saw the loser and Neidhart attack Bret, only for Bulldog and Bruce Hart to scale the cage in an attempt to save the champion from further beating, only put over how adversely the feud affected the legendary family.
What Makes It Great?
The Hart brothers took a traditionally violent match and turned it completely on its ear, delivering a wildly dramatic match that lived and breathed on its teased escapes. Rather than making it about brutality, the Harts used WWE's stipulation–the winner being the first man to have both feet hit the floor–to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
The timing, simple high spots such as a superplex and selling of the Superstars helped complete a package that forever altered perceptions of what a steel cage match could be.
The second flawless match of the year for Bret and Owen, it only solidified theirs as one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history.
3. TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships (2000)
For most of 2000, The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz fought for tag team supremacy in WWE. Over the course of the year, each team became readily associated with specific weapons: the Hardys favored ladders, Edge and Christian preferred chairs and the Dudley Boyz became synonymous with tables.
The intensification of their rivalry led to Commissioner Mick Foley announcing the first-ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for that year's SummerSlam. The match, one of the most anticipated of that entire show, would change the industry forever.
The six competitors threw caution to the wind, providing fans with high-risk maneuvers, death-defying spots and raw brutality. They took hellish bumps as the fans in North Carolina gasped in amazement at the punishment and athleticism on display.
Ultimately, Edge and Christian overcame the attack of their opponents, interference from Lita on behalf of the home state heroes Matt and Jeff Hardy, and successfully retained their titles to a chorus of boos.
What Makes It Great?
The innovation.
The six Superstars involved in this match relied on their creativity to create a match that built on spots from the triangle ladder match they had at WrestleMania 2000 in April. They never recycled anything, nor did they give the audience an opportunity to catch its breath.
The action was nonstop, the sequences and high spots unlike any the audience had seen before and the performances by the Superstars indicative of their desire to continue breaking through the glass ceiling that had been put in place over the years.
They completely blew up any and all preconceived notions about what ladder matches in WWE could be. Edge, Christian, Matt, Jeff, Bubba Ray and D'Von revolutionized the gimmick bout in wrestling, upping the ante through the risks they were willing to take.
While there are some that will argue that was to the detriment of the competitor's safety over the years that proceeded it, it also forced greater effort from anyone who entered into the match type, leading to unforgettable matches whose moment memorable moments can be traced directly back to the this original TLC match.
2. No Holds Barred World Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Christian (2011)
When Randy Orton defeated Christian to win the world heavyweight title just 48 hours after Extreme Rules in 2011, he awakened in Captain Charisma a bitterness that fueled a heel turn and desperation to regain the title at any cost.
He did, cheaply manipulating The Viper into getting himself disqualified at Money in the Bank and awarding Christian the title on a technicality.
At SummerSlam, they brought their summertime feud to an end in a No Holds Barred match that put a bow on their story and simultaneously stole the show out.
It should be of no great surprise to anyone that Orton and Christian were able to utilize creativity to put together the match they did. Both have a history of utilizing unique spots to enhance their matches and that was certainly the case here. No chair shot was without purpose. Table spots were methodically built to. Basic ringside weaponry was utilized in a way that fit the story they wanted to tell rather than shoehorned in to make up for the stipulation.
And in the final moments of the match, just as he did months earlier when he lost the title for the first time, Christian took one flawed leap of faith...right into the waiting arms of Orton, who drove him into the ring steps with his patented RKO for the win.
What Makes It Great?
Their undeniable chemistry.
Orton and Christian were at their peaks at individual performers and had some off-the-charts chemistry between the ropes. The were so fluid, so smooth between the ropes that everything from the highest of high spots to the simple little reversals that they executed were works of art.
They were like dance partners, totally in synch and aware of what the other was going to do. Throw in that aforementioned creativity and you have a match that was as flawless as any on this countdown yet, for some reason, not remembered nor touted like the others.
That changes now.
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog (1992)
A family torn was the theme of the main event of SummerSlam 1992 as Bret Hart defended the intercontinental title against brother-in-law "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith. With Dianna Hart watching her brother and husband battle from ringside, the raw emotion of the bout was palpable.
Hart set the pace for the match, working his trademark technical style that kept the match on the ground. Bulldog, though, would fight out and send Hart to the mat, using his incredible strength.
Ironically enough, the massively jacked Bulldog would resort to a good, old-fashioned pro wrestling counter to earn his first singles title in WWE.
As Hart tried a sunset flip, Bulldog sat down on his shoulders, stacked up his legs and shifted his body weight to score the upset victory. The home countryman Bulldog celebrated his landmark win with Diana and Bret in front of 80,000 screaming, genuinely happy fans to close out the broadcast.
What Makes It Great?
Hart's extraordinary one-man show.
According to his autobiography Hitman, nervousness had caused Bulldog to forget several spots planned for the match, leaving Hart to essentially take him by the hand and guide him through the bout.
If that is the case and Hart really did carry the bout, it ranks as one of the greatest performances by any single Superstar in WWE history. The result of Hart's efforts was a five-star classic and the match that proved to Vince McMahon that The Excellence of Execution could carry the company as its top babyface and world champion.