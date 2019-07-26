WWE SummerSlam 2019: Ranking the Top 10 Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History

9 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

When Randy Orton defeated Christian to win the world heavyweight title just 48 hours after Extreme Rules in 2011, he awakened in Captain Charisma a bitterness that fueled a heel turn and desperation to regain the title at any cost.

He did, cheaply manipulating The Viper into getting himself disqualified at Money in the Bank and awarding Christian the title on a technicality.

At SummerSlam, they brought their summertime feud to an end in a No Holds Barred match that put a bow on their story and simultaneously stole the show out.

It should be of no great surprise to anyone that Orton and Christian were able to utilize creativity to put together the match they did. Both have a history of utilizing unique spots to enhance their matches and that was certainly the case here. No chair shot was without purpose. Table spots were methodically built to. Basic ringside weaponry was utilized in a way that fit the story they wanted to tell rather than shoehorned in to make up for the stipulation.

And in the final moments of the match, just as he did months earlier when he lost the title for the first time, Christian took one flawed leap of faith...right into the waiting arms of Orton, who drove him into the ring steps with his patented RKO for the win.

What Makes It Great?

Their undeniable chemistry.

Orton and Christian were at their peaks at individual performers and had some off-the-charts chemistry between the ropes. The were so fluid, so smooth between the ropes that everything from the highest of high spots to the simple little reversals that they executed were works of art.

They were like dance partners, totally in synch and aware of what the other was going to do. Throw in that aforementioned creativity and you have a match that was as flawless as any on this countdown yet, for some reason, not remembered nor touted like the others.

That changes now.