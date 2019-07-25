WWE SummerSlam 2019: The Greatest Title Matches in PPV's HistoryJuly 25, 2019
WWE SummerSlam 2019: The Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History
For over three decades, WWE SummerSlam has provided fans of professional wrestling a platform for some of the greatest championship clashes the industry has ever seen.
Iconic Superstars the likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and John Cena have torn houses down with extraordinary feats of athleticism and epic bits of storytelling that have stood the test of time while modern competitors such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair have earned credibility through their expectation-shattering performances.
In this first of two installments, relive 10 championship clashes that created stars, bolstered legacies and helped make SummerSlam a breeding ground for some of the greatest title matches in the long and illustrious history of WWE.
Join us Friday, July 26 for the second part of the countdown, featuring the top 10 greatest matches to ever unfold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
20. Intercontinental Title Match: The Ultimate Warrior vs. Honky Tonk Man (1988)
Take one overbearing heel champion, mix in an unstoppable force of a babyface and you have the shortest match on our countdown.
For a year, The Honky Tonk Man infuriated audiences with his sneaky, uncompetitive retention of the intercontinental title. He got counted out, disqualified and never met a shortcut he didn't love, all in the name of keeping the gold around his waist. He was so effective as a heel that Vince McMahon would book him as the B-show headliner because he understood people would pay money in hopes of seeing the Elvis wannabe get his ass kicked.
For one year, it never happened.
Then, in historic Madison Square Garden, The Ultimate Warrior answered the arrogant titleholder's open challenge and proceeded to emancipate the WWE fans from the frustrating championship reign in just 31 seconds.
The crowd erupted and Warrior began his journey to sports-entertainment immortality.
What Makes It Great?
Simplicity.
Honky Tonk Man ran his mouth one too many times and paid for it in the form of a quick, sudden and painful ass-whooping, courtesy of Ultimate Warrior. After 12 months of enduring the ridiculousness of the smarmy bad guy, fans had that payoff they so patiently awaited.
The result? The first truly magical moment in SummerSlam history.
Even if the match lasted just over half a minute.
19. WWE Championship Match: The Undertaker vs. Bret Hart (1997)
Take three of the most volatile personalities in WWE history, add in the top prize in the industry and you have a powder keg of a main event. That was exactly the scenario facing WWE at SummerSlam in 1997 as Bret Hart challenged The Undertaker for the WWE Championship with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee.
The stakes were as high as any title match in company history, what with The Hitman vowing never to wrestle in the United States if he could not defeat The Deadman for the title. Michaels, concurrently, would not be allowed to compete in his home country if he in any way proved partial.
Though the match started slow, it built until culminating in a blockbuster finish with long-reaching effects on the WWE product in which Hart spit on Michaels, who errantly swung a steel chair that smacked off the head of the champion.
Three seconds later, HBK had no choice but to count the fall that would award his very real rival Hart his fifth WWE title.
What Makes It Great?
The finish.
Hart vs. Taker from SummerSlam 1997 is nowhere close to the forgotten classic they would have a month later at the UK-exclusive One Night Only pay-per-view, or some of the other lesser-known battles between them from an overall quality standpoint.
It built slowly and threatened to lose part of the audience early. Once it hit its stride, though, the performers were able to weave a web of storytelling that built to a finish today's writers and producers would die to be able to execute as flawlessly as the performers did back in two decades earlier.
Not only did Michaels' chair shot ignite a rivalry with Undertaker, it ensured his program with Hart would continue, setting up their infamous title bout in Montreal. One finish, which popped the fans in East Rutherford, spawned two high-profile rivalries with lasting influence over the direction the company would take.
18. Raw Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair (2016)
The Women's Revolution was in full force as SummerSlam 2016 arrived and Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were its two primary standard-bearers.
Their match, second on the card, vowed to continue building momentum for the female Superstars and the division they championed. Add to the equation the Raw Women's Championship, held by The Boss as the match got underway, and the result is a monumental encounter.
Flair worked the back of her opponent but Banks' resiliency and never-say-die attitude fueled her comeback. Despite every tease at a trademark maneuver or finisher, it would come down to a good, old-fashioned reversal that earned Flair the victory and brought Banks' one-month reign to an abrupt end.
What Makes It Great?
Banks and Flair's ability to adapt and overcome a sloppy start.
There are many Superstars, male or female, who do not know how to overcome a match that has gone off the rails.
Once the competitors overcame the clunkiness of the early third of the match, they delivered an intense, hard-fought match that continued to prove women's wrestlers were just as capable of stealing the show as anyone else.
The only negative? The wrong woman went over and another Banks title run was unnecessarily cut short.
17. World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton (2004)
2004 was a banner year for young Randy Orton.
Fresh off a star-making performance against Mick Foley at Backlash in April, The Legend Killer rode a wave of momentum into SummerSlam, where he challenged Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship in the night's main event.
The third-generation competitor, and breakout star of Evolution, withstood a tenacious effort by Benoit and managed to hang with the champion despite being nowhere near the level of pure technician.
Late in the match, Benoit was rolling and appeared on his way to a successful title defense in his home country of Canada. The Toronto crowd was red-hot as the match reached its climax. Benoit, the grizzled veteran, grabbed hold of the arm of his opponent and looked for the Crippler Crossface. Orton, though, wisely rolled out and downed the champion with his trademark RKO.
Three seconds later, Orton made history as the youngest world heavyweight champion.
What Makes It Great?
Two things: the tenacious effort put forth by Benoit in what would be the final night of his career as a world champion and the coronation of Orton as the future of the industry.
Benoit was superb here, which should be of no real surprise to anyone given the strength of his performances over the course of his career. Fueled by the fans and motivated by the opportunity to put someone over strong, he was excellence personified.
Orton was, too.
A lesser performer would have folded under the pressure of winning his first world title at only 24 years of age. In the biggest match of his career, Orton rose to the occasion, matched the quality of Benoit's performance and celebrated a monumental moment in both his career and the Ruthless Aggression Era as a whole.
The imagery of Orton kissing the title remains one of the most vivid in SummerSlam history and a reminder of how much winning a world title for the first time means to the men and women of professional wrestling, no matter the size of the stage.
16. WWE Undisputed Championship Match: The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar (2002)
For five months, Brock Lesnar unleashed hell on WWE, amassing victory after victory and reigning as the 2002 King of the Ring. Winning that tournament earned him a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam and a date with The Rock.
For weeks, the intense training sessions of the two Superstars prepared fans for an epic clash in the main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer. What it did not prepare them for was a loud, opinionated crowd in Long Island that had no problem letting The Great One know what it thought about him abandoning them for Hollywood.
The veteran Rock was met with boos and jeers as the match raged on, yet he still managed to ground the unstoppable force affectionately labeled The Next Big Thing and trap him in the Sharpshooter. Lesnar powered out, though, and ultimately brought Rock crashing to the mat with an F5 to secure his first reign as world champion, much to the delight of the New York fans.
What Makes It Great?
The unabashedly vocal fan base and a virtuoso performance by The Rock.
By 2002, there was no denying the greatness of the third-generation performer. Once labeled a "blue chipper" by Jim Ross, he had evolved into one of the biggest stars the industry had ever produced and a damn fine in-ring performer.
He carried Lesnar through the SummerSlam main event, made him look like a million bucks by bumping all over for him, then put him over clean in the center of the ring at a time when that rarely happened, thanks to the tyrannical reign of Triple H.
The fans' rejection of Rock and acceptance of Lesnar not only demonstrated the dissatisfaction with the champion's decision to leave wrestling for Hollywood, but it also suggested the audience was ready for new, fresh and exciting.
Oh how things changed some 17 years later, when the idea of another Lesnar title reign ignites the keyboard warriors in us all.
15. Universal Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (2016)
The birth of a new championship. Two of the brightest young stars in the company delivering in a historic match. One of the gutsiest performances in recent memory.
Those three elements helped secure the SummerSlam 2016 match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to determine the first universal champion a spot on this countdown.
Balor overcame a brutal shoulder injury that would put him out of action for months to defeat Rollins on that night in Los Angeles, etching his name in the history books. His reign would be short-lived due to said injury but for one night, Balor was the centerpiece of the wrestling world and a Superstar on his way to achieving greatness as a part of the WWE main roster.
What Makes It Great?
Balor overcoming the agony of his injury to turn in one of the most courageous performances of his generation.
A powerbomb by Rollins into the guardrail tore Balor's pec and bicep, broke the shoulder socket and tore the labrum. One of those injuries alone would have been enough to debilitate a normal athlete. The fact that Balor endured all of that and still managed to wrestle a 20-minute match is a testament to his toughness.
Though Balor has yet to enjoy that sort of push since returning from the injury, his win at SummerSlam remains a banner moment, as much for his gritty performance leading to it as anything.
14. WWE and United States Title Match: John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (2015)
John Cena spent much of the summer of 2015 restoring credibility to the United States Championship through a series of open challenges that featured superb wrestling and elevation of young talent.
At the same time that the franchise star of Vince McMahon's sports entertainment empire was doing that, Seth Rollins was riding high as the WWE champion, still basking in the spotlight as the WWE champion and No. 1 villain.
As had become the trend in WWE by that year, Rollins and Cena kept fans in Brooklyn on the edge of their seats, utilizing high-drama near-falls to enhance the crowd reaction. The back-and-forth match crescendoed when Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, rushed the ring and betrayed Cena, blasting him with a chair.
Rollins' win was academic from there.
What Makes It Great?
Two Superstars at their peak, competing for two of the most coveted championships in all of WWE.
Rollins and Cena had worked with each other numerous times before but the enormity of the double-title match, the grandeur of SummerSlam and the red-hot Brooklyn crowd helped make their battle that night their best to date.
The styles meshed perfectly, the spots came off seamlessly and even though the finish may not have been ideal given the work that went into the bout preceding it, Stewart lent genuine star power to the proceedings.
13. Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
The most intense competitors on the Raw brand battled in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship to close out SummerSlam 2017 as Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman all sought to slay The Beast Incarnate and leave Brooklyn with his title.
They nearly succeeded, especially when Strowman put Lesnar out of commission following a powerslam through the announce table. With the dominant champion out of the equation, Reigns, Joe and Strowman battled, their championship aspirations fueling them.
As he tends to do, Lesnar popped back up like a pimple on prom night, wreaked havoc and put ended the threats to his title with an F5 to Reigns. Three seconds later and Lesnar successfully retained his title.
What Makes It Great?
The sheer carnage unleashed by the competitors.
Strowman was still in the midst of his initial main event run and was booked like an absolute monster, way before it became a t-shirt slogan. Joe was the tenacious competitor, repeatedly looking to slap on his Coquina Clutch and walk out of Brooklyn with gold around his waist.
Then there was Reigns who, for all the negativity that surrounded him and jeers directed his way, was the glue that held the match together. He generated the reactions because, right or wrong, the fans were invested in him winning or losing the match.
Lesnar bumped hard to make Strowman look like a threat but like any conquering badass, the gunslinger marched back into the ring and handled his business en route to another main event win and successful title victory.
12. Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit
Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho in a Best 2-Out-of-3 falls match is not only one of the best matches on an absolutely stacked SummerSlam 2000 card, but it may also be one of the most underrated and undervalued matches in the 30-year history of the pay-per-view extravaganza.
The Canadian exports were seemingly incapable of having a bad match together and, though overshadowed by more historically significant matches on the card, and the whole love triangle story involving Triple H, Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon, they still went to the ring and had a physically intense and hard-hitting classic.
Benoit earned the first fall of the match, tapping Jericho out to the Crippler Crossface. Tenacious in his pursuit of victory, he did not give Y2J a second to breathe, reapplying the hold immediately. Jericho fought out and even the score at one fall apiece with the liontamer.
Both men physically wrecked, they continued exchanged painful strikes, unloading on each other with some Canadian Violence as the great Scott Keith would put it.
In a great moment of psychology, Benoit would put aside the high impact strikes and the submission-based work and opt for a reversal of a rollup and cheaply grab the bottom rope for added leverage to pick up the win.
What Makes It Great?
That aforementioned psychology.
Benoit brought a level of psychology to the bout rarely seen in today's product. Everything he did served a purpose, whether it was applying that crossface immediately after the bell in hopes of earning a quick second-fall victory or injuring jericho's shoulder to prevent him from being able to follow up on his trademark offense.
One such spot saw Jericho successfully execute the lionsault, only to be unable to score a pin because of the pain shooting through said shoulder.
On a night of character development, the latest chapters in high-profile storylines and death-defying spots in revolutionary gimmick matches, Benoit and Jericho settled for physical warfare and cerebral attention to detail to ensure their match stood out from the others on the lineup.
It worked, even if circumstances beyond the squared circle have left it a bit of hidden treasure.
11. Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (1995)
When it was determined the 1995 SummerSlam card was a steaming pile of crap late in the booking process, a scheduled match between intercontinental champion Shawn Michaels and Sycho Sid was replaced by a rematch of the WrestleMania X classic ladder match between HBK and Razor Ramon.
Despite no logical reasoning for the match's existence beyond, "it was awesome the first time," the fans inside Pittsburgh's Igloo were treated to a classic bout that used key spots and moments from the original to create a quality sequel.
Michaels was nearing his peak as a working and his popularity was at an all-time high as he took to the ring to battle Ramon, who showed tendencies of a heel for the first time since turning babyface in 1993. The self-described Bad Guy worked over Michaels' knee, hoping to make it impossible for him to make the climb up the ladder and retrieve his title.
A gutsy Michaels fought through the pain, though, and delivered a superkick from the top of one ladder that knocked his opponent off another and set him up for victory. Unfortunately, uncooperative ladders and misjudging of just where the belt actually hung hurt the finish, but Michaels still grabbed hold of the gold and left with his reign intact.
What Makes It Great?
Michaels and Ramon's ability to recall certain spots not to repeat them, but to build on them.
Today, we are so used to seeing blatantly recycled spots that it no longer fazes us when they occur. In 1995, though, ladder matches were such a rarity that Ramon and Michaels essentially had a blank canvas on which to work.
Not aerial artists by any means, they opted to take a more psychological approach, working a body part and playing off spots from their previous encounter. It worked wonders, leading some to trumpet this match as the superior of their two bouts.