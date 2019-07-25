WWE SummerSlam 2019: The Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

When it was determined the 1995 SummerSlam card was a steaming pile of crap late in the booking process, a scheduled match between intercontinental champion Shawn Michaels and Sycho Sid was replaced by a rematch of the WrestleMania X classic ladder match between HBK and Razor Ramon.

Despite no logical reasoning for the match's existence beyond, "it was awesome the first time," the fans inside Pittsburgh's Igloo were treated to a classic bout that used key spots and moments from the original to create a quality sequel.

Michaels was nearing his peak as a working and his popularity was at an all-time high as he took to the ring to battle Ramon, who showed tendencies of a heel for the first time since turning babyface in 1993. The self-described Bad Guy worked over Michaels' knee, hoping to make it impossible for him to make the climb up the ladder and retrieve his title.

A gutsy Michaels fought through the pain, though, and delivered a superkick from the top of one ladder that knocked his opponent off another and set him up for victory. Unfortunately, uncooperative ladders and misjudging of just where the belt actually hung hurt the finish, but Michaels still grabbed hold of the gold and left with his reign intact.

What Makes It Great?

Michaels and Ramon's ability to recall certain spots not to repeat them, but to build on them.

Today, we are so used to seeing blatantly recycled spots that it no longer fazes us when they occur. In 1995, though, ladder matches were such a rarity that Ramon and Michaels essentially had a blank canvas on which to work.

Not aerial artists by any means, they opted to take a more psychological approach, working a body part and playing off spots from their previous encounter. It worked wonders, leading some to trumpet this match as the superior of their two bouts.